Trump's Milwaukee rally underscores beginning of the battle for Wisconsin

President Donald Trump's rally in Milwaukee is less than three blocks from the site of this summer's Democratic National Convention, where his challenger in the upcoming election will be chosen this summer.
The incumbent Republican, who narrowly won the state four years ago, will need to secure more support from GOP voters in southeast Wisconsin — primarily in Milwaukee and surrounding suburbs where turnout waned in 2016, including Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties, said GOP strategist Brian Fraley.
"Donald Trump is going to need more votes in Wisconsin in 2020 than he got in 2016," Fraley said. "By population density, the easiest way he's going to get more votes is going to be from southeast Wisconsin."
Trump beat Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton by about one point, or less than 23,000 votes, in 2016. Turnout among both parties was low, which Ben Wikler, chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, said presents an opportunity.
"Trump is terrified about losing Wisconsin because if he loses WIsconsin, he loses the election," Wikler said, noting that turnout in 2016 was low among both parties. "There's hundreds of thousands of voters that are up for grabs in 2020."
While Clinton chose not to campaign in Wisconsin, Trump was a frequent visitor here following the 2015 launch of his first presidential bid. He made at least 20 stops around the state dating back to the week before the April 2016 primary that he lost to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.
Fraley said he anticipates the months leading up to the November election to have a similar feel to 2016.
"It's clear Wisconsin is going to be a crucial state in the 2020 election," Fraley said. "With the DNC coming here later this summer and the whirlwind of activity that we've already seen, I don't believe this will be Trump's last visit to this part of the state."
Wikler also projected increased activity among Democratic candidate visits, primarily after the nominee is selected in the July convention.
"I've spoken to all the leading presidential campaigns and they know Wisconsin is the front line in the 2020 battle," Wikler said. "I expect the presidential nominee and an array of surrogates will be swooping through Wisconsin on every opportunity throughout the year."
Fraley said the economy will be the most important campaign topic leading up to the election, while Wikler said the cost of healthcare is the biggest issue he's heard about from voters.
A January report from the Marquette Law School Poll found Trump's job approval rating inched up incrementally throughout 2019 from 44% to 47%.
The report notes the changes are indistinguishable from the sampling error, so the change over the year is not statistically significant, but does point out that his job approval rating has trended up.