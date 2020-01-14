Trump's Milwaukee rally underscores beginning of the battle for Wisconsin

President Donald Trump's rally in Milwaukee is less than three blocks from the site of this summer's Democratic National Convention, where his challenger in the upcoming election will be chosen this summer.

The incumbent Republican, who narrowly won the state four years ago, will need to secure more support from GOP voters in southeast Wisconsin — primarily in Milwaukee and surrounding suburbs where turnout waned in 2016, including Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties, said GOP strategist Brian Fraley.

"Donald Trump is going to need more votes in Wisconsin in 2020 than he got in 2016," Fraley said. "By population density, the easiest way he's going to get more votes is going to be from southeast Wisconsin."

Trump beat Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton by about one point, or less than 23,000 votes, in 2016. Turnout among both parties was low, which Ben Wikler, chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, said presents an opportunity.

"Trump is terrified about losing Wisconsin because if he loses WIsconsin, he loses the election," Wikler said, noting that turnout in 2016 was low among both parties. "There's hundreds of thousands of voters that are up for grabs in 2020."