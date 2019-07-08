APTOPIX Trump (copy)

Andrew Harnik, Associated Press 

 Andrew Harnik, Associated Press

President Donald Trump is planning to visit Milwaukee for a fundraiser on Friday, making it his second trip to the state this year. 

His visit comes a day after a handful of Democratic presidential candidates are scheduled to be in the city for a town hall event. Trump last visited Wisconsin in April, when he held a campaign rally in Green Bay

The Friday fundraiser will also feature Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, RNC co-chairman Tommy Hicks, Jr. and National Finance chairman Todd Ricketts, according to a copy of the invite. 

The event's time and location weren't listed on the invitation. 

The fundraiser is scheduled to follow a Thursday town hall in Milwaukee hosted by the League of United Latin American Citizens that is set to feature a handful of Democratic presidential hopefuls. 

Attendees for the Thursday event include U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who won Wisconsin's Democratic presidential primary last cycle, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke and former San Antonio Mayor and U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro. 

