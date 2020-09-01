Trump plans to survey Kenosha damage Tuesday

Trump isn't planning to meet with Blake's family during his visit Tuesday. In comments to reporters this week, he said he hasn't spoken with the family because they wanted to involve their lawyers. His family's attorney in a statement said after Trump initially reached out to a pastor associated with Blake's mother, Julia Jackson, the request was referred to the legal team. The White House then declined to allow a call if it was monitored by those individuals.

"If the call had occurred, Ms. Jackson was prepared to ask President Trump to watch the video of Mr. Blake's shooting and to do what she has asked all of America to do — examine your heart," the statement said.