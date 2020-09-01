Trump plans to survey Kenosha damage Tuesday

President Donald Trump is poised to tour Kenosha Tuesday in the wake of the police shooting of a Black man and the killings of two protesters — a visit local leaders have advised against, fearing it could inflame tensions in the city and state.
Despite the pushback from Gov. Tony Evers and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, Trump has insisted on surveying property damage and participating in a roundtable discussion on community safety in the southeastern Wisconsin city.
After flying into Waukegan, Illinois, Trump is expected to arrive in Kenosha early Tuesday afternoon, spending about two hours in the city before leaving and again crossing state lines.
The short visit comes a little more than a week after 29-year-old Jacob Blake was shot in the back seven times by a Kenosha police officer, sparking anger and protests in the southeastern Wisconsin community and beyond.
In a Sunday letter to Trump, Evers urged him to reconsider his plans and warned his appearance could hurt the community, rather than help.
"I, along with other community leaders who have reached out, are concerned about what your presence will mean for Kenosha and our state," he wrote. "I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing. I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together."
But some local Republicans and the Trump campaign countered his presence signaled the arrival of leadership they said was lacking under Evers' response to looting and property damage. In a Monday news conference, Trump said he hadn't considered requests to cancel the visit and he blew past concerns his visit could exacerbate tensions.
"It could also increase enthusiasm and increase love and respect for our country," he said. "And that's why I'm going."
Kenosha officials are still grappling with the unrest that had initially led to fires, looting and tense confrontations with police. On the third night of protests, 17-year-old Illinois resident Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly used an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle to kill two people and injure a third. His lawyers argue he acted in self defense.
Trump declined to condemn his actions this week.
Evers and Democrats announced on Tuesday morning that businesses that faced damage in Kenosha during the unrest would be eligible for up to $20,000 to cover repair costs as part of a new $1 million no-interest loan program through the state's jobs agency.
Meanwhile, Blake has been left paralyzed from the waist down after officer Rusten Sheskey shot him seven times in the back as he was getting into a vehicle. Sheskey and the other officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.
Overall, there are few public details from the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation probe into the shooting, though an initial timeline of events was released last week based on early witness interviews.
Trump isn't planning to meet with Blake's family during his visit Tuesday. In comments to reporters this week, he said he hasn't spoken with the family because they wanted to involve their lawyers. His family's attorney in a statement said after Trump initially reached out to a pastor associated with Blake's mother, Julia Jackson, the request was referred to the legal team. The White House then declined to allow a call if it was monitored by those individuals.
"If the call had occurred, Ms. Jackson was prepared to ask President Trump to watch the video of Mr. Blake's shooting and to do what she has asked all of America to do — examine your heart," the statement said.
