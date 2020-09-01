Trump in Kenosha: 'This is going to heal very quickly'

At the same time, some state and local Democratic officials, including Evers and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, have urged the president to call off the trip for fear that it could fan the flames of ongoing unrest in the community.

Anthony Davis, 49, from Illinois, was in Kenosha on Tuesday. Davis, who is Black, said he felt terrible after watching the widely circulated video of police shooting Blake multiple times, apparently in the back.

"It just needs to stop and this guy here, is the root of the whole problem," Davis said, in reference to the president. "Donald Trump is the root of the whole problem.”

Kenosha resident Barbara Griffin, 60, stood near Civic Center Park — where much of the protests have taken place over the last week — wearing a pink "Make America Great Again" hat. Griffin said she supports Trump's visit to her community, as well as the president's message for law and order.

"Seeing my city in flames, waking up and smelling buildings being burned with my morning coffee — I'm not happy," Griffin said. "I'm upset to see my city destroyed."

On the city’s north side, just west of the Washington Park Municipal Golf Course, more than 200 people gathered late Tuesday morning at the site where Blake was shot.