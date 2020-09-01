Trump in Kenosha: 'This is going to heal very quickly'

KENOSHA — President Donald Trump met with law enforcement and toured the damage caused by a week of protest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, despite concerns by some state and local officials that such a visit would only exacerbate divisions in the southeast Wisconsin community.
Speaking in Kenosha on Tuesday, Trump praised the Wisconsin National Guard's response to protests as part of the president's call for "law and order" to address civil unrest in cities across the nation.
"This is going to heal very quickly," Trump said in regard to the damage caused by protests in Kenosha. "Some people think those are two terrible words — law and order — and they’re not terrible at all, they’re beautiful.”
As with previous statements, Trump also provided a misleading view on when the Guard was deployed in Kenosha, as well as who authorized the deployment.
“Once (Gov. Tony Evers) responded and once we took control of it, things went really well," Trump said during a roundtable discussion with state and local officials.
Trump reiterated late Monday his plan to visit Kenosha amid heightened tensions and a week of protests over Blake's shooting.
However, the Wisconsin National Guard's deployment is a state matter and began more than a week ago, when Gov. Tony Evers authorized 125 Guard members to Kenosha in response to the community's request. The Guard's deployment increased to 250 members on Tuesday and that night, two protesters were shot and killed and a third wounded, allegedly by a 17-year-old from Illinois who had traveled to the city to protect buildings alongside other armed counterprotesters.
The number of Guard members grew steadily over the course of the week to at least 750 members by last Thursday.
Authorities said they had more than 1,500 National Guard members deployed in the community and Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said more than 200 people have been arrested since the protests began.
The Guard has not been federalized and remains under the command of Evers and the Guard's Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, according to Evers' office. Federal assistance has consisted of FBI and U.S. Marshals Service support. The Wisconsin National Guard also has been in communications with the federal government and other states for additional support.
'Law and order'
Trump's visit was billed by White House officials as an effort to unify a city that has been a hotbed of civil unrest and protest since the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, on Aug. 23. While in Kenosha, Trump praised the actions of area law enforcement to quell violent protests, while also lobbying criticism at "violent mobs" of protesters, the media and "Democrat-run cities."
Trump met with local law enforcement and toured damaged businesses on Tuesday, but did not meet with Blake or his family. White House officials said yesterday the president was unable to connect with Blake's family.
“Some people thought it would be a good thing for me to come, a bad thing, I just wanted to come," Trump said. "I really came today to thank law enforcement."
Trump described the vast majority of police officers as "honorable, courageous and devoted public servants," but also spoke to the challenges in law enforcement, which he said can be exacerbated by "bad apples."
"You have some bad apples, we all know that, and those will be taken care of through the system and nobody is going to be easy on them either," Trump said. "And you have people who choke … I know you practice this all the time where you give people literally a quarter of a second to make a decision and a lot of them can’t make that right decision, it’s a very tough thing to do."
Also on Tuesday, Trump announced his administration will commit $42 million to the state for public safety support, funding for additional prosecutors, direct aid to law enforcement and funding for small businesses damaged by protests.
On Tuesday, Evers, along with Democratic Sen. Bob Wirch, Reps. Tod Ohnstad and Tip McGuire and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., announced up to $1 million in disaster recovery microloans to Kenosha businesses damaged amid protests. Businesses will be eligible for up to $20,000 each in no-interest loans to cover repair costs.
Mixed views
Trump's visit on Tuesday was met with a mix of praise and concern, as several Republicans, including former Gov. Scott Walker and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, encouraged Trump’s visit. On Monday, seven members of the 23-member Kenosha County Board urged Trump not to cancel his visit.
At the same time, some state and local Democratic officials, including Evers and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, have urged the president to call off the trip for fear that it could fan the flames of ongoing unrest in the community.
Anthony Davis, 49, from Illinois, was in Kenosha on Tuesday. Davis, who is Black, said he felt terrible after watching the widely circulated video of police shooting Blake multiple times, apparently in the back.
"It just needs to stop and this guy here, is the root of the whole problem," Davis said, in reference to the president. "Donald Trump is the root of the whole problem.”
Kenosha resident Barbara Griffin, 60, stood near Civic Center Park — where much of the protests have taken place over the last week — wearing a pink "Make America Great Again" hat. Griffin said she supports Trump's visit to her community, as well as the president's message for law and order.
"Seeing my city in flames, waking up and smelling buildings being burned with my morning coffee — I'm not happy," Griffin said. "I'm upset to see my city destroyed."
On the city’s north side, just west of the Washington Park Municipal Golf Course, more than 200 people gathered late Tuesday morning at the site where Blake was shot.
A throng of media from around the world was there as Blake’s uncle, Justin Blake, spoke, along with the Rev. Jessie Jackson and state Rep. Gwen Moore, who grew up about three miles from the neighborhood.
The scene included inflatable bouncy houses, a craft table for children, free haircuts, voter registration tables and the smell of grilled brats and ribs. Another table overflowed with brooms, shovels and cleaning supplies that were to be used to help clean damaged areas.
Justin Blake said his nephew remains in the hospital and paralyzed from the waist down but is able to speak and reach out and touch family members. Justin Blake implored for peaceful protests but also legislative action to create change.
“We want legislation, we want bills and we want laws,” Blake said. “It’s 2020. The matrix are falling and the gig is up. We no longer are going to tolerate this. As a community we’re going to work together. We’re going to put aside our differences and agree to disagree and rebuild our community.”
Blake also expressed disinterest in speaking with Trump.
“I don’t have any words for the orange man," Blake said. "All I ask is that he keep his disrespect, his foul language far away from our family. We need a president that’s going to unite our country and take us in a different direction.”
State Journal reporters Elizabeth Beyer, Barry Adams and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
