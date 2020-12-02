Trump files second lawsuit challenging election results, this time in federal court

President Donald Trump on Wednesday filed his second lawsuit challenging Wisconsin’s election results, this time in federal court.

Trump’s lawsuit, filed in Wisconsin’s Eastern District federal court, comes as the Wisconsin Supreme Court weighs whether to accept his first lawsuit challenging the state’s official election results showing President-elect Joe Biden won the state by more than 20,600 votes. Trump allies have filed other lawsuits challenging the results from various angles.

The suit was filed against the Wisconsin Elections Commission, numerous county and municipal officials, Gov. Tony Evers and Secretary of State Doug La Follette, even though he does not oversee elections. It also failed to name one member of the Elections Commission as a defendant without giving a reason why.

The suit alleges elections officials failed to abide by the rules for the election set forth by the Legislature and therefore “likely tainted more than 50,000 ballots,” and asks the court allow the Republican-controlled Legislature to determine a remedy. While the exact remedy is not clear in the lawsuit, such a remedy could presumably include overturning Biden’s win in the state.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}