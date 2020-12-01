Trump files lawsuit challenging Wisconsin election results

President Donald Trump is looking to invalidate swaths of absentee ballots cast in Wisconsin's two biggest and most liberal counties under a lawsuit filed Tuesday with the state Supreme Court seeking to reverse the results in a state he lost by less than 1 percentage point.
The expected legal action was filed in the days after Wisconsin completed its partial presidential recount and officials certified the state's presidential results, a move that kicked off a countdown to head to the courts.
Filed directly with the state's highest court, the lawsuit targets some 220,000 ballots, accounting for many of the same absentee votes the Trump campaign homed in on during the recount in Dane and Milwaukee counties over the last week-and-a-half.
The recount, requested and paid for by the Trump campaign and wrapped up over the weekend, delivered Biden an extra 87 votes across the two counties and paved the way for Tuesday's lawsuit, a last-ditch effort to claim Wisconsin and its 10 electoral votes.
Among the votes targeted in Tuesday's filing are the 17,271 ballots that Madison voters returned to poll workers at the city's two Democracy in the Park events earlier this fall; ballots cast by voters who claimed they were "indefinitely confined" and therefore not subject to the voter ID requirement; and more.
“The people of Wisconsin deserve election processes with uniform enforcement of the law, plain and simple," former Dane County judge and Trump campaign legal counsel Jim Troupis said in a statement.
Also challenged in the lawsuit are ballots that were cast during the early, in-person voting period, which the Trump campaign argues should have been accompanied by a written request for a ballot.
Those ballots are placed in a certificate envelope that states, at the top, "official absentee ballot application/certification." Where voters sign and date also includes the words: "I further certify that I requested this ballot." The envelope, election officials have said, serves as a voter's written application for their absentee ballot. But the Trump campaign's suit argued it wasn't sufficient.
Further, Trump officials continued alleging absentee ballots were illegally altered by election workers who added missing information to the return envelope, a practice that has been in place for a dozen elections (including the 2016 presidential) and was based off of guidance from former Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel.
Wisconsin Elections Commission head Meagan Wolfe has said that poll workers are able to complete information on the address section that the voter's witness was supposed to fill out.
One of the most common examples, Wolfe previously told reporters, is when a locality has two ballots from a married couple that served as each other's witnesses. If one individual forgot to fill out their address information on their partner's envelope, the clerk would be able to complete it based on the information on the second envelope.
The Trump campaign was able to file the lawsuit after the state completed its certification of the presidential result Monday. Elections Commission Chair Ann Jacobs, a Democrat, first signed off on the county canvass and recount results before Gov. Tony Evers approved a certificate of ascertainment certifying former Vice President Joe Biden as the winner.
