Trump files lawsuit challenging Wisconsin election results

President Donald Trump is looking to invalidate swaths of absentee ballots cast in Wisconsin's two biggest and most liberal counties under a lawsuit filed Tuesday with the state Supreme Court seeking to reverse the results in a state he lost by less than 1 percentage point.

The expected legal action was filed in the days after Wisconsin completed its partial presidential recount and officials certified the state's presidential results, a move that kicked off a countdown to head to the courts.

Filed directly with the state's highest court, the lawsuit targets some 220,000 ballots, accounting for many of the same absentee votes the Trump campaign homed in on during the recount in Dane and Milwaukee counties over the last week-and-a-half.

The recount, requested and paid for by the Trump campaign and wrapped up over the weekend, delivered Biden an extra 87 votes across the two counties and paved the way for Tuesday's lawsuit, a last-ditch effort to claim Wisconsin and its 10 electoral votes.