Trump continues alleging irregularities in Wisconsin Democratic strongholds without evidence

"Regrettably, the integrity of the election results cannot be trusted without a recount in these two counties and uniform enforcement of Wisconsin absentee ballot requirements," attorney and former Dane County Judge Jim Troupis, counsel to the campaign, said in Wednesday's statement.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The campaign argued, in part, that absentee ballots were illegally altered. But Wisconsin Elections Commission head Meagan Wolfe has repeatedly explained that poll workers are able to complete information on the address section that the voter's witness was supposed to fill out.

One of the most common examples, Wolfe told reporters in a recent news conference, is when a locality has two ballots from a married couple that served as each other's witnesses. If one individual forgot to fill out their address information on their partner's envelope, the clerk would be able to complete it based on the information on the second envelope.