Trump continues alleging irregularities in Wisconsin Democratic strongholds without evidence

President Donald Trump is targeting two of Wisconsin's biggest and bluest counties as he pursues a partial recount of the state that played a crucial role in vaulting him to the White House four years ago and denying him this year.
With his 2016 win decided by less than 1 percentage point, he repeatedly denounced a recount pursued in Wisconsin and elsewhere as a "scam." But this time, with the outcome reversed, his campaign has embraced a re-tallying of the votes in this key battleground state.
Chief among his campaign's complaints is the repeated and unsubstantiated claim of "irregularities" in the absentee voting process, though Trump operatives haven't provided evidence and elections officials have said they haven't heard about issues surrounding how the election was conducted.
The Trump campaign's decision to focus on Dane and Milwaukee counties is notable; the two play a crucial role in any Democrat's statewide election bid given their populations and heavily blue nature.
Dane, one of the only counties where 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton improved on former President Barack Obama's 2012 re-election margins in Wisconsin, again delivered big for the party this time around. In 2016, Clinton secured 217,697 votes (70%) in the county, compared to Trump's 71,275 votes, or 23%.
This year, Biden racked up even more support in the growing county, where turnout continues to rise. The former vice president amassed 260,185, or 75%, compared to Trump's 78,800 votes and 23%. The 181,385-vote difference is on par with Biden's winning margin in the state's largest county, Milwaukee, which logged a 182,913 vote margin in Biden's favor, according to the county's canvass.
In all, Biden won 317,270 votes there, or 69%, compared to Trump's 134,357 votes, or 29.3%. That's up from 2016, when Clinton won 288,822 votes (65.5%) over Trump's 126,069 votes (28.6%) in Milwaukee County.
Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson said on MSNBC Wednesday he wasn't surprised the campaign had selected his county and Dane for a recount — and it wasn't, he warned, "for irregularities."
"They selected them because they're Democratic strongholds and Milwaukee County is majority-minority," he said. "And so those are the reasons.”
The Trump campaign announced Wednesday it was filing a partial recount for the two counties, saying, without any evidence, that they were the sites of the "worst irregularities" for illegally issuing and altering absentee ballots. The election procedures cited were used statewide and not just in Dane and Milwaukee counties.
"Regrettably, the integrity of the election results cannot be trusted without a recount in these two counties and uniform enforcement of Wisconsin absentee ballot requirements," attorney and former Dane County Judge Jim Troupis, counsel to the campaign, said in Wednesday's statement.
The campaign argued, in part, that absentee ballots were illegally altered. But Wisconsin Elections Commission head Meagan Wolfe has repeatedly explained that poll workers are able to complete information on the address section that the voter's witness was supposed to fill out.
One of the most common examples, Wolfe told reporters in a recent news conference, is when a locality has two ballots from a married couple that served as each other's witnesses. If one individual forgot to fill out their address information on their partner's envelope, the clerk would be able to complete it based on the information on the second envelope.
"This is not the correcting of ballots. This is the certification envelope that the ballot goes in," she said last week Thursday, later adding: "(Clerks) can never make changes to the actual ballot itself. They can never add the witness signature or the voter's signature but if they have that information about what the witness' address is before them, then they have to include that on the certificate."
The advice was issued in 2016, and was in place for that year's presidential election, Wolfe noted.
Separately, the Trump campaign also argued voters were able to skirt the state's voter ID requirements by claiming they were "indefinitely confined," another claim issued without any evidence.
Dane County and its clerk, Scott McDonell, have already been targeted by Republicans after McDonell advised voters in the spring, ahead of the April 7 primary, that individuals could declare themselves "indefinitely confined" due to the COVID-19 pandemic and thus not have to provide a photo ID.
Milwaukee County issued a similar exception at the time, but Republican members of the Elections Commission warned them that the guidance violated state elections law and the voter ID requirement and the Wisconsin Republican Party later filed a lawsuit in a case that's now before the state Supreme Court.
The Elections Commission also issued guidance that the "indefinitely confined" designation was appropriate for voters who are indefinitely confined due to age, physical illness or infirmity or are disabled for an indefinite period. It's a designation, the guidance goes on to say, that each individual voter should make themselves "based upon their current circumstance," but not a status that should be "used by electors simply as a means to avoid the photo ID requirement."
Finally, the Trump campaign has alleged clerks in the state failed to collect a written application from individuals who voted early in-person from Oct. 20 through Nov. 1, which officials argued violates state law.
It's not clear what that is referring to. Those who voted in that period aren't required to fill out a written request or application form first.
McDonell, the Dane County clerk, told reporters Wednesday morning: “I’m not entirely sure what they’re referring to there, so that'll be on my list to figure out."
Wolfe noted in a Wednesday night Elections Commission meeting that those in-person early voters submit their ballots by placing them in a certificate envelope that states, at the top, "official absentee ballot application/certification." Where voters sign and date also includes the words: "I further certify that I requested this ballot."
That envelope, she said, serves as a voter's written application for their absentee ballot.
Outside of allegations from the Trump campaign, Dane County has previously been targeted in the run-up to the election. For example, the Legislature's top Republicans sent a cease-and-desist letter to Madison officials to warn them against holding two planned "Democracy in the Park" events to collect absentee ballots from voters who wanted to return them directly to elections officials.
Madison went ahead with the events anyway, with city attorney and former Elections Commission head Mike Haas noting the GOP allegations included no legal support. Local attorneys even tried to get a Dane County judge to pre-emptively declare the events' legality, though it was eventually dismissed because the judge noted the parties involved agreed the events were permissible under the law.
