Trump campaign to request recount in Dane and Milwaukee counties

In the meantime, officials in both campaigns and election workers have been preparing for a potential recount. Troupis and other conservatives have worked to recruit individuals "to observe and participate in potential recount proceedings" this week, according to an email shared with the Cap Times. In the Tuesday correspondence, interested recipients were encouraged to contact Troupis, who was identified as someone "who is coordinating volunteer efforts."

Troupis didn't return an email or voicemail Tuesday seeking comment.

The email was sent by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce general counsel Cory Fish, who wrote that participating in the recount efforts "could include observing the recounting of ballots, making objections, and conducting research."

WMC spokesman Nick Novak said the state's largest business lobby isn't involved in the recount effort; rather, he said, Fish was contacted by a Trump campaign volunteer and used his WMC email to forward the information onto others who might be interested in assisting.

Biden for President Wisconsin spokesman Nate Evans said Tuesday the campaign is "confident in our clear and resounding victory in Wisconsin, we are taking the necessary steps to be prepared if the Trump campaign decides to spend $7.9 million to reaffirm Joe Biden's win.”