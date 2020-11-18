Trump campaign to request presidential recount in Dane and Milwaukee counties

Facing a 5 p.m. deadline Wednesday to request and pay for a recount in Wisconsin, President Donald Trump's campaign has wired $3 million to the state to cover costs in a key battleground state he lost by some 20,600 votes.
The $3 million, received by the Wisconsin Elections Commission, falls short of the estimated $7.9 million needed to complete a full statewide recount, though the sum could go toward a more targeted request.
But while the campaign has yet to file a petition formally seeking a recount, officials in a statement Wednesday morning said they'd target Dane and Milwaukee counties, the state's two liberal strongholds, as they alleged baseless claims of fraud.
“The people of Wisconsin deserve to know whether their election processes worked in a legal and transparent way," former Dane County Judge Jim Troupis, a counsel to the campaign, said in the Trump campaign statement. "Regrettably, the integrity of the election results cannot be trusted without a recount in these two counties and uniform enforcement of Wisconsin absentee ballot requirements."
Trump's campaign signaled two weeks ago in the wake of his narrow loss in Wisconsin that he would be pursuing a recount. Pursuing a more targeted approach reduces the costs associated with the recount.
The process isn't an uncommon one in Wisconsin. Four years ago, the state was the only one to complete a presidential recount after then-Green Party candidate Jill Stein requested one in an election that Trump won by fewer than 23,000 votes. Afterward, legislators tightened state law to only allow a losing candidate to request a recount if the outcome is within 1 percentage point, require up-front payment and narrow the deadlines associated with making the request.
Following the 2016 recount, the final election results changed by less than 1%. Trump's margin of victory over then Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton expanded by an additional 131 votes.
That year, the recount cost Stein just over $2 million, though initial estimates had projected the cost would be $1.8 million greater (the campaign was reimbursed the difference).
Elections Commission head Meagan Wolfe said in a statement Monday, when the $7.9 million estimate was announced, that this year's figures are higher because "they take into account factors not present four years ago, including the need for larger spaces to permit public observation and social distancing, security for those spaces, the higher number of absentee ballots, a compressed timeframe over a holiday, and renting high-speed ballot scanning equipment.”
In the meantime, officials in both campaigns and election workers have been preparing for a potential recount. Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell, who said the county's projected recount costs totaled $740,000 of the $7.9 million statewide, noted officials have already picked out a venue if the recount goes forward: downtown Madison's Monona Terrace.
"We are busy planning for a recount that would begin later this week," he said in a Monday email.
