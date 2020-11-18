Trump campaign to request presidential recount in Dane and Milwaukee counties

Facing a 5 p.m. deadline Wednesday to request and pay for a recount in Wisconsin, President Donald Trump's campaign has wired $3 million to the state to cover costs in a key battleground state he lost by some 20,600 votes.

The $3 million, received by the Wisconsin Elections Commission, falls short of the estimated $7.9 million needed to complete a full statewide recount, though the sum could go toward a more targeted request.

But while the campaign has yet to file a petition formally seeking a recount, officials in a statement Wednesday morning said they'd target Dane and Milwaukee counties, the state's two liberal strongholds, as they alleged baseless claims of fraud.

“The people of Wisconsin deserve to know whether their election processes worked in a legal and transparent way," former Dane County Judge Jim Troupis, a counsel to the campaign, said in the Trump campaign statement. "Regrettably, the integrity of the election results cannot be trusted without a recount in these two counties and uniform enforcement of Wisconsin absentee ballot requirements."