Trump campaign says it plans to 'immediately' request recount in Wisconsin

President Donald Trump's campaign plans to "immediately" request a recount in Wisconsin, where unofficial results show 20,000 votes separating the incumbent Republican and Joe Biden.
While the Associated Press hasn't yet declared the outcome in the race in this key battleground state, deeming it "too early to call," unofficial results show Biden leading Trump by less than 1 percentage point — within the legal margin for a recount.
Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien in a statement Wednesday morning cast doubt, without evidence, on the state's early returns and pledged quick action going forward.
"The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so," he said, without specifying a timeline.
Wisconsin doesn't have automatic recounts, but under state law, a losing candidate can request one if the outcome is within 1 percentage point. The state in 2016 was the only one to complete a presidential recount after then-Green Party candidate Jill Stein requested one in an election that Trump won by fewer than 23,000 votes.
Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe said if a recount were to happen this year, the results would show that Wisconsin has "a really good system."
"We had a recount before and it showed we have a really good process," Wolfe, who is nonpartisan, said. "And I believe that would be the case if we had a recount again in our state, that you would find that we have a really solid system here and that there's an incredible paper trail for every single request, registration and ballot that's cast."
After the state's 2016 recount, the final election results changed by less than 1%. Trump's margin of victory over then Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton expanded by an additional 131 votes.
To request a recount, a candidate must wait until the last day a county board of canvassers meets, or at least one week after the election, according to an overview from the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The ask has to come within three business days after the WEC gets the last statement from a county board of canvassers.
The requestor has to shoulder the bill if the margin is more than 0.25%, which it is in Wisconsin as of midday Wednesday.
In the state, recounts are conducted at the county level. Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell told reporters earlier Wednesday that officials were already planning for a recount, but he noted the totals in Wisconsin are "extremely accurate."
"I expect if there is a recount that the numbers would not change much," he said. "There's a pretty vigorous screening process that goes on knowing there was going to be so many absentee ballots."
Some reasons a ballot may change in a recount, he said, could include a voter marking a bubble for a candidate and also writing in that same candidate — an instance the tabulator machine wouldn't catch though an official would be able to determine the voter's intent.
Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon told reporters in an earlier press briefing the campaign expects and believes "that we have already won Wisconsin."
“We have a very clear sense of the votes that are there, the votes that are in, and we are very confident that Wisconsin is ours and we will continue to stay ahead there," she said, according to WisPolitics.com.
Close presidential races are far from uncommon in Wisconsin. Three of the previous five presidential races in Wisconsin have been decided by fewer than 1 percentage point: 2000, 2004 and 2016.
Abigail Becker contributed to this report.
