Trump campaign says it plans to 'immediately' request recount in Wisconsin

In the state, recounts are conducted at the county level. Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell told reporters earlier Wednesday that officials were already planning for a recount, but he noted the totals in Wisconsin are "extremely accurate."

"I expect if there is a recount that the numbers would not change much," he said. "There's a pretty vigorous screening process that goes on knowing there was going to be so many absentee ballots."

Some reasons a ballot may change in a recount, he said, could include a voter marking a bubble for a candidate and also writing in that same candidate — an instance the tabulator machine wouldn't catch though an official would be able to determine the voter's intent.

Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon told reporters in an earlier press briefing the campaign expects and believes "that we have already won Wisconsin."

“We have a very clear sense of the votes that are there, the votes that are in, and we are very confident that Wisconsin is ours and we will continue to stay ahead there," she said, according to WisPolitics.com.