Trump campaign requests recount in Dane and Milwaukee counties

The recount process isn't an uncommon one in Wisconsin. Four years ago, the state was the only one to complete a presidential recount after then-Green Party candidate Jill Stein requested one in an election that Trump won by fewer than 23,000 votes. Afterward, Republican lawmakers tightened state law to only allow a losing candidate to request a recount if the outcome is within 1 percentage point, require up-front payment and narrow the deadlines associated with making the request.

Following the 2016 recount, the final election results changed by less than 1%. Trump's margin of victory over then Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton expanded by an additional 131 votes.

That year, the recount cost Stein just over $2 million, though initial estimates had projected the cost would be $1.8 million greater (the campaign was reimbursed the difference).

Wolfe, the Elections Commission administrator, said in a statement Monday, when the $7.9 million estimated price tag for a recount was announced, that this year's figures are higher because "they take into account factors not present four years ago, including the need for larger spaces to permit public observation and social distancing, security for those spaces, the higher number of absentee ballots, a compressed timeframe over a holiday, and renting high-speed ballot scanning equipment.”

