Trump campaign files lawsuit over Wisconsin's recount

President Donald Trump's campaign followed through with its vow to challenge Wisconsin's recount results on Tuesday, requesting that the Wisconsin Supreme Court throw out around 221,000 ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties.
The lawsuit specifically asks the court to nullify Gov. Tony Evers' certification of the presidential election result and exclude several categories of ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties from being counted, including in-person absentee ballots without an associated written application, incomplete and altered absentee ballots, indefinitely confined absentee ballots and ballots collected at Madison's Democracy in the Park event.
"The people of Wisconsin deserve election processes with uniform enforcement of the law, plain and simple," said Jim Troupis, counsel to the Trump campaign. "During the recount in Dane and Milwaukee counties, we know with absolute certainty illegal ballots have unduly influenced the state's election results. Wisconsin cannot allow the over three million legal ballots to be eroded by even a single illegal ballot."
The categories of ballots the Trump campaign says are "illegal," however, have all been deemed legal and valid by municipal, county and state authorities, and are categories of ballots that have been cast without issue in many previous elections. The Trump campaign is brushing this aside, however, and seeking to declare these ballots illegal after the election has occurred.
And despite the fact some of the Trump campaign's allegations, if true, would have taken place in counties across the state, the campaign is only focusing on Wisconsin's two largest sources of Democratic votes.
Trump's quest to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory has turned increasingly fruitless in other states and in Wisconsin, which yesterday certified that Biden won the state by 20,682 votes over Trump. Filing a lawsuit in the Wisconsin courts is the final resort for Trump, who paid $3 million for recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties that concluded on Monday and hardly budged the final vote tally.
Trump's lawsuit is viewed as a longshot given that courts are usually predisposed to not significantly alter election results.
On Monday, Evers certified the election result shortly after Wisconsin Elections Commission chairperson Ann Jacobs signed of on the final vote count from all 72 counties, usually seen as a formality but that caused some consternation among Republicans on the WEC who wanted to delay certification by governor until lawsuits have been adjudicated.
In the unlikely event a court were to overturn Wisconsin's election results, it could order Evers' certification to be altered to reflect the new result.
Dane County’s recount site, Monona Terrace, was “overwhelmed with people” the first day of the process, Clerk Scott McDonell said. But in the days since, fewer crowds, more mask wearing and additional recommendations from public health experts have helped improve the situation.