Trump campaign files lawsuit over Wisconsin's recount

President Donald Trump's campaign followed through with its vow to challenge Wisconsin's recount results on Tuesday, requesting that the Wisconsin Supreme Court throw out around 221,000 ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties.

The lawsuit specifically asks the court to nullify Gov. Tony Evers' certification of the presidential election result and exclude several categories of ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties from being counted, including in-person absentee ballots without an associated written application, incomplete and altered absentee ballots, indefinitely confined absentee ballots and ballots collected at Madison's Democracy in the Park event.

"The people of Wisconsin deserve election processes with uniform enforcement of the law, plain and simple," said Jim Troupis, counsel to the Trump campaign. "During the recount in Dane and Milwaukee counties, we know with absolute certainty illegal ballots have unduly influenced the state's election results. Wisconsin cannot allow the over three million legal ballots to be eroded by even a single illegal ballot."