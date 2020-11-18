Trump campaign files for recount in Dane, Milwaukee counties

The Wisconsin Elections Commission said it has received a petition from President Donald Trump's campaign for a recount in heavily Democratic Dane and Milwaukee Counties after the campaign wired $3 million to the commission Wednesday, the
WEC administrator Meagan Wolfe said the petition was filed with the commission just before 11 a.m. Wednesday asking for recounts in only Dane and Milwaukee counties. Upon facial review, Wolfe said the petition appears to meet all requirements, including sufficient payment.
The campaign had until 5 p.m. Wednesday to file a recount petition for a statewide recount or a recount in those two counties.
"We understand the eyes of the world will be on these Wisconsin counties over the next few weeks," Wolfe said in a statement. "We remain committed to providing information about the process and assisting our county clerks by providing facts on the mechanics of a recount and status updates."
The commission will meet 6 p.m. Wednesday to discuss details of the partial recount for president, and the chairperson of the commission will order the recount Thursday, starting the 13-day recount clock that is also the first day recount boards can meet.
A statewide recount would require a prepayment of $7.9 million. The $3 million the campaign has already wired is enough to go ahead with a recount in Milwaukee and Dane Counties, whose recount estimates are about $2 million and $700,000, respectively.
Dane County has said it would conduct its recount in the Monona Terrace Convention Center as counties look for larger spaces to accommodate the recount effort during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The last of Wisconsin's 72 counties finished reporting their official presidential election results on Tuesday, increasing President-elect Joe Biden's lead over Trump by 62 votes and starting the clock for the Trump campaign to request a recount by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
In vowing to request recounts in Milwaukee and Dane counties — the two largest counties and sources of Democratic votes in the state — the Trump campaign cited a number of concerns with the election, some of which were misleading and others false.
In a statement, the campaign said it chose Dane and Milwaukee counties "because they are the locations of the worst irregularities." Wisconsin election officials have repeatedly said they've found no irregularities or instances of voter fraud so far in the process, and Dane County clerk Scott McDonell said he thought the election went smoothly.
Nonetheless, the Trump campaign made claims of "illegally altered absentee ballots, illegally issued absentee ballots, and illegal advice given by government officials allowing Wisconsin's Voter ID laws to be circumvented."
The campaign also claimed the Elections Commission directed municipal clerks to "illegally alter incomplete absentee ballots contrary to Wisconsin law."
By referring to "illegal advice given by government officials allowing Wisconsin's Voter ID laws to be circumvented," the Trump is likely referring to the April election, when Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell and Milwaukee County clerk George Christenson issued statements that all voters could self-certify as "indefinitely confined" due to the COVID-19 pandemic and vote absentee without providing a photo ID.
Almost 200,000 Wisconsin voters self-certified as indefinitely confined for the April election.
The issue is the subject of ongoing litigation in the Wisconsin Supreme Court, although the court issued a ruling in March that McDonell's advice was legally incorrect and that voters may have been misled to exercise their vote in ways that are inconsistent with the law.
The court ordered McDonell to stop issuing guidance that's different from the official language approved by the Elections Commission, which is that "indefinitely confined status is for each individual voter to make based upon their current circumstances."
The law is meant for for people confined by age, physical illness or infirmity or are disabled for an indefinite period, although it uses self-certification, so the state does not need to verify a person's status.
McDonell said he followed the court's guidance after the April election, so it shouldn't have been an issue for the presidential election.
Wolfe, the WEC administrator, said there are still checks on voters who self-certify as indefinitely confined: such voters still need to be registered and to sign and have a witness for their absentee ballot envelope. Registering to vote still requires personally identifiable information, as well as proof of residence.
The Trump campaign also said it was concerned with municipal clerks issuing absentee ballots to voter without requiring an application, an unfounded claim.
The campaign may have been referring to the city of Madison's Democracy in the Park event held Sept. 26 and Oct. 3 for voters who had already requested and received absentee ballots to safely drop off their ballots with elections officials at any of Madison's 206 city parks.
The Trump campaign's concerns with alleged illegally altered ballots are likely referring to some municipal clerks contacting voters or cross-referencing state records to confirm the address of a witness whose address (but not signature) were missing from the absentee ballot envelope.
Wolfe said the Elections Commission in 2016 approved guidance that allowed municipal clerks to fix missing witness address components based on reliable information.
The final canvasses show Biden winning Wisconsin by 20,608 votes, or a margin of 49.57% to Trump’s 48.94%. Because Biden’s lead is more than 0.25%, state law requires Trump’s campaign to pay for the recount upfront.
Official county canvasses, which are the official county verification of the vote, gave Biden a total of 1,630,673 votes and Trump 1,610,065 votes.
According to county estimates provided to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a statewide recount is estimated to cost $7.9 million, about four times the roughly $2 million cost of the statewide recount third-party presidential candidate Jill Stein’s campaign paid for in 2016.
The reasons for this year’s significantly higher cost estimate vary but are due primarily to the COVID-19 pandemic.
County boards of canvassers would need to start the recount by 9 a.m. Saturday and would have until noon on Dec. 1 to complete it. Dec. 1 is also the deadline for the Wisconsin Elections Commission to certify the results of the general election.
