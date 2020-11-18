Trump campaign files for recount in Dane, Milwaukee counties

The Wisconsin Elections Commission said it has received a petition from President Donald Trump's campaign for a recount in heavily Democratic Dane and Milwaukee Counties after the campaign wired $3 million to the commission Wednesday, the

WEC administrator Meagan Wolfe said the petition was filed with the commission just before 11 a.m. Wednesday asking for recounts in only Dane and Milwaukee counties. Upon facial review, Wolfe said the petition appears to meet all requirements, including sufficient payment.

The campaign had until 5 p.m. Wednesday to file a recount petition for a statewide recount or a recount in those two counties.

"We understand the eyes of the world will be on these Wisconsin counties over the next few weeks," Wolfe said in a statement. "We remain committed to providing information about the process and assisting our county clerks by providing facts on the mechanics of a recount and status updates."

The commission will meet 6 p.m. Wednesday to discuss details of the partial recount for president, and the chairperson of the commission will order the recount Thursday, starting the 13-day recount clock that is also the first day recount boards can meet.