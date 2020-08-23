Trump campaign announces convention speakers, including some Wisconsinites

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign announced its lineup of Republican National Convention speakers, which includes at least two Wisconsinites.
The part virtual, part in-person Republican National Convention is set to kick off this week in Charlotte following the mostly virtual Democratic National Convention last week which was originally planned to take place in Milwaukee.
The list of RNC speakers includes two Wisconsinites, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: John Peterson, owner and chief executive of Schuette Metals in Rothschild and Debbie Flood, president of Melron Corporation in Schofield.
Schuette metals is a metal fabricator and Melron Corporation manufactures architectural hardware and castings.
In addition, a spokesman for former Republican Gov. Scott Walker confirmed Vice President Mike Pence asked Walker to give the RNC nominating speech for the vice president, but provided no other details.
The Republican Party of Wisconsin lauded Wisconsin's role in the convention.
"It has been reported that Gov. Walker will be nominating Vice President Pence, and we couldn’t be more proud to have Wisconsin represented in prime time," said RPW chairman Andrew Hitt. "Next week's convention is a great opportunity to hear an optimistic message from those who have seen benefits from the conservative policies of President Trump. On top of what’s happening in Charlotte, we’ll have both in-person and virtual programming throughout Wisconsin for our delegates and grassroots activists."
Other speakers include a variety of Republican politicians, media personalities and Trump family members.
Major TV networks will air portions of the prime time events, and proceedings can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch and YouTube.
National media have reported Trump will speak each night of the convention.
Monday speakers include: U.S. Sen. Tim Scott; House Republican Whip Steve Scalise; U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz; U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan; Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel; Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones; Amy Johnson Ford; Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump campaign fundraiser and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr.; Natalie Harp, Trump campaign advisory board member; Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA; Kim Klacik, Republican congressional nominee; Mark and Patricia McCloskey, St. Louis couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters; Sean Parnell, Republican congressional nominee; Andrew Pollack, father of Meadow Pollack, who was killed in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School; Donald Trump, Jr., oldest son of President Trump; Tanya Weinreis, small business owner whose coffee shop qualified for a loan under the Paycheck Protection Program.
Tuesday speakers include: First Lady Melania Trump; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; U.S. Sen. Rand Paul; Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds; Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez; Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron; Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi; Abby Johnson, anti-abortion rights activist; Jason Joyce; Myron Lizer, Navajo Nation vice president; Mary Ann Mendoza, mother whose son was killed by an undocumented immigrant; Megan Pauley; Cris Peterson; John Peterson, owner and chief executive of Schuette Metals in Rothschild; Nicholas Sandmann, student who sued news outlets after confrontation with Native American activist; Eric Trump, son of Donald Trump; Tiffany Trump, daughter of Donald Trump.
Wednesday speakers include: Vice President Mike Pence; Second Lady Karen Pence; U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn; U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst; South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem; U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw; U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik; U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin; Richard Grenell, former acting director of national intelligence; Kellyanne Conway, White House counselor; Keith Kellogg, national security adviser to the vice president; Jack Brewer, former NFL player; Sister Dede Byrne, surgeon and military veteran; Madison Cawthorn, Republican congressional nominee; Scott Dane, executive director, Associated Contract Loggers & Truckers of Minnesota; Clarence Henderson, civil rights activist; Ryan Holets, police officer known for adopting opioid-addicted baby; Michael McHale, National Association of Police Organizations president; Burgess Owens, former NFL player and GOP congressional nominee; Lara Trump, Trump campaign adviser and wife of Eric Trump.
Thursday speakers include: President Trump; Ben Carson, U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell; U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton; House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy; U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew; Ivanka Trump, White House senior adviser and daughter of Donald Trump; Ja'Ron Smith, White House assistant; Ann Dorn, widow of former police officer killed in St. Louis; Debbie Flood, president of Melron Corporation in Schofield; Rudy Giuliani, former New York mayor; Franklin Graham, evangelical leader; Alice Johnson, ex-inmate pardoned by Trump; Wade Mayfield; Carl and Marsha Mueller, parents of U.S. aid worker killed by ISIS; Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
