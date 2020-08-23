Trump campaign announces convention speakers, including some Wisconsinites

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign announced its lineup of Republican National Convention speakers, which includes at least two Wisconsinites.

The part virtual, part in-person Republican National Convention is set to kick off this week in Charlotte following the mostly virtual Democratic National Convention last week which was originally planned to take place in Milwaukee.

The list of RNC speakers includes two Wisconsinites, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: John Peterson, owner and chief executive of Schuette Metals in Rothschild and Debbie Flood, president of Melron Corporation in Schofield.

Schuette metals is a metal fabricator and Melron Corporation manufactures architectural hardware and castings.

In addition, a spokesman for former Republican Gov. Scott Walker confirmed Vice President Mike Pence asked Walker to give the RNC nominating speech for the vice president, but provided no other details.

The Republican Party of Wisconsin lauded Wisconsin's role in the convention.