A senior adviser on President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign is planning to speak with College Republicans on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus later this week.
Former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle is looking to push attendees to get involved in the re-election effort and build out the GOP grassroots effort ahead of the 2020 presidential election next fall in her comments Thursday, according to the Republican National Committee.
The event will also aim to encourage participants to sign up for an upcoming "Trump Victory Leadership Initiative Training." The event, scheduled to take place next week at UW-Madison, seeks to train volunteers on outreach efforts in their communities, per the RNC.
UW-Madison College Republicans chair Ryan Christens said in a statement the group already has "hundreds of members who are excited and ready to get involved to re-elect President Trump in 2020."
"The University of Wisconsin College Republicans are ready to work and win the youth vote in Wisconsin," he said.
Guilfoyle is the former head of America First Action, a pro-Trump super PAC, and girlfriend of Trump's son, Don Jr. She began her role on the Trump campaign earlier this spring.
The event is scheduled for Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. at Science Hall on UW-Madison's campus, according to an online notice. No "signs of any kind" will be permitted at the event, per the notice.
On the Democratic side, Wisconsin College Democrats Chair Kami Yelk said the group doesn’t have any events to publicly announce, but she added she’s “pretty hopeful we will get some 2020 Democratic candidates” on Wisconsin campuses in the lead-up to the general election.
“That’s one of our big goals,” she said.