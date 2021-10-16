Trump calls on former Congressman Sean Duffy to run for Wisconsin governor

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday called on retired U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy to enter the Wisconsin's 2022 gubernatorial race.
Duffy, who resigned in 2019 after learning that his ninth child had a heart condition, had been rumored to be a potential candidate for governor, but so far has not given any formal indication that he's seriously considering a run. What's more, property records show that Duffy sold his Wausau home in September, with the former congressman listing New Jersey as his state of residence.
That didn't stop Trump from issuing a statement Saturday morning that he was "working hard to get very popular and capable Former Congressman Sean Duffy of Wisconsin to run for Governor."
"He would be fantastic!," Trump said. "A champion athlete, Sean loves the people of Wisconsin, and would be virtually unbeatable. His wife, Rachel, is likewise an incredible person."
"They are both doing very well, so this would be a big sacrifice, but hopefully it will be a sacrifice that will be made for the Great State of Wisconsin and its wonderful, hardworking people," Trump added. "Run Sean, Run!"
Duffy, who was featured on MTV’s “The Real World,” is a former lumberjack athlete who served as a special prosecutor and Ashland County district attorney. On MTV, he met his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy.
Duffy came into office on the Tea Party wave of 2010 and has become an avid Trump supporter. He served a little over eight years in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District until he resigned in 2019.
Documents posted on the state Department of Revenue website show that Duffy sold his Wausau home on Sept. 20. Documents list a New Jersey address for the former U.S. Representative.
An endorsement from Trump could provide a considerable boost for a GOP candidate looking to unseat incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term next year after a narrow victory over former Gov. Scott Walker in 2018. Trump won the state in 2016 before losing to President Joe Biden last year by about 21,000 votes.
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who officially declared her candidacy last month, is currently the most prominent Republican in the race leading up to next August’s GOP gubernatorial primary.
During her campaign announcement in Butler last month, Kleefisch likened her efforts as a candidate to that of Trump, who she called "one of the most pro-life presidents America has ever had."
"There were people who said it could not be done, but instead Donald Trump became one of the most successful policy presidents of our time, presiding over the best economy in American history," she said.
After serving eight years as lieutenant governor, Kleefisch was appointed by Trump as executive director of the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission, a Washington, D.C.-based group commemorating women’s suffrage. Kleefisch held the role for about nine months.
Kleefisch's campaign did not respond to a request for comment on Trump's statement Saturday.
Small business owner and entrepreneur Jonathan Wichmann also is running, while Republicans Adam Fischer, James Kellen and Leonard Larson Jr. also have filed paperwork to run.
Other Republicans considering a gubernatorial run include former businessman and four-term state Rep. John Macco, R-Ledgeview, who has filed paperwork likely setting the stage for a 2022 campaign, and former U.S. Marine Kevin Nicholson, who ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2018.
Nicholson has said he is planning to run for either governor or U.S. Senate but is awaiting a decision from U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who has yet to declare whether he will seek another term in 2022.
Three keys for the Green Bay Packers when they visit the Chicago Bears
1. RED ZONE BLUES
While Packers coach Matt LaFleur didn’t especially enjoy questions about how his offense has struggled in the red zone in the first five games this season compared to last year — the unit has gone from a league-best 80% touchdown rate to 55% so far this season — those questions could easily have been focused on the defense’s problems in the same area of the field.
Through five games, the Packers’ opponents have crossed the Green Bay 20-yard line 13 times. And all 13 times, the defense has allowed a touchdown — a 100% failure rate.
“We kind of pride ourselves on situational football. Games come down to situations. The big ones are third down, red zone and two-minute because that’s usually where games are won and lost,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said at midweek. “We’re poor right now in the red zone. It’s always an area of focus, but it’s something that we’ve put a lot of time and energy into it. It’s something that we’re working on constantly and talking about and preaching.
“It’s definitely something we need to improve; there’s no doubt about it.”
And while talking about it isn’t the same as fixing the problem, one of the leaders on defense, safety Adrian Amos (above), didn’t realize until being told by a reporter that the Packers had yet to stop a single red-zone drive short of the end zone.
“I didn’t really know that stat,” Amos confessed. “Obviously, we have to be better in the red zone.”
The solution is seemingly simple: Do inside the 20-yard line what the defense, which has played well in recent weeks, has been doing elsewhere on the field: Generate pressure on quarterbacks, be more consistent in coverage, and create turnovers more frequently.
“I think we’ve played really well on defense lately. That one area, that’s just an area we have to start being better at,” Amos said. “We go to the drawing board, see what we haven’t done well in, what are the reasons we haven’t done well in that area, and just fix it. It’s early in the season. We can fix it.”
2. NO FUN FOR TONYAN
No one would be happier to see Pro Bowl left guard-turned-left tackle Elgton Jenkins back in action after missing the last three games than tight end Robert Tonyan (above), whose route-running opportunities have been impacted by needing to stay in and provide extra pass protection by chipping edge rushers to help out the offensive line before going out to catch passes.
Although there are other reasons Tonyan comes into the game with only nine receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown — after catching 52 passes for 586 yards and 11 TDs a year ago — his assistance in protection is the biggest factor, according to LaFleur.
“If you look at some of the things that we’ve done the last few weeks to help alleviate some of the pressure up front, we’ve been using those guys more in chip roles,” LaFleur explained. “It’s just hard, unless you’re getting delayed outlets in the flat, it’s hard to get as involved in the passing game.
“That says a lot about him in terms of just his willingness to buy into the total team concept, because it doesn’t come easily. I know he wants his targets, and certainly we’d love to get him the football. But we’ve had to use him unfortunately in some other ways over the last couple weeks.”
Getting Tonyan, who has been targeted only 17 times so far this season after being targeted 59 times during his breakout season a year ago, more involved would certainly help the Packers’ red-zone troubles, and while he hasn’t complained about his role (“We’re 3-1, we’re good, and that stuff will just come,” he said last week), the Packers know the offense is more productive when Tonyan is more involved.
“You could say he's having a slow start statistically. (But) he's helping us with the most important stat, which is a win,” tight ends coach Justin Outten said. “He is a major piston in our engine. We all know how talented he is as far as a pass-catcher and route-runner, so I'm just excited to see the whole picture coming into play here.”
3. FIELDS’ DAY?
Although frustrated fans would flood Twitter during games with the hashtag #FireCapers, they could always count on former Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers confusing and sometimes embarrassing young quarterbacks, including the Bears’ last first-round QB, Mitchell Trubisky. Now, it’s Justin Fields (above) at quarterback and Barry in charge of taking advantage of his inexperience.
Now, as the Bears continue their search for their next great quarterback while the Packers have basked in three decades of quarterbacking greatness, it’s up to Barry and the Green Bay defense to limit Fields, who comes into his fourth NFL start having completed 51.4% of his passes, thrown one touchdown pass against two interceptions and absorbed 14 sacks (64.5 passer rating) while running for 59 yards and a touchdown thus far.
“The biggest thing is not having a true body of work to study,” Barry said. “I think they’ve done a good job with him, too — taking care of him and protecting him. The talent just pops off the screen that the kid has. He has unbelievable arm strength. He has the athleticism and the mobility and speed. They’re doing a really good job of putting him in positions that he does well.”
Fields admitted he has a long way to go — “I don’t know where I’m at, I’m not worried about where I’m at,” he said at midweek, “I’m just trying to improve every day” — but the Packers defenders see his potential quite clearly.
“Fields, he has all the tools,” Amos said. “He’s big, fast, big arm. He has a small sample size right now. We really have to go in and we have to respect all his ability, and play their offense. He also presents a lot of different things as far as him being able to move and him being fast, and we have to keep our eyes on him when he gets moving around.”
Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Listen to him with former Packers and Badgers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon on “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.