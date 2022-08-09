Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels wins GOP primary, faces Gov. Tony Evers in November

Self-proclaimed political outsider Tim Michels will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November after defeating his primary challenger Rebecca Kleefisch in Wisconsin's heated GOP gubernatorial primary Tuesday.

Despite entering the race in late April, more than six months after former Lt. Gov. Kleefisch, Michels rode a surging campaign into Tuesday’s primary thanks in part to an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, who held a rally supporting Michels in Waukesha County on Friday. Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based construction company Michels Corp., also pumped more than $12 million — the most a gubernatorial candidate has spent in state history — into his campaign in a little over three months, including millions on television and online ads.

“Thanks to you, we took on the Madison Establishment and won,” Michels said in a statement. “Tonight we celebrate, but then, first thing tomorrow, let’s get to work.”

The Associated Press called the race for Michels at about 10:30 p.m., with Michels leading Kleefisch by about 4%, or about 22,000 votes, with almost 80% of votes counted. Votes are unofficial until formally canvassed.

Kleefisch conceded to Michels a little less than three hours after polls closed Tuesday, offering brief comments to her supporters.

"I could not be more grateful," Kleefisch said. "You left it all on the field."

As is often the case, Wisconsin’s WOW counties of Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington, which wrap around Milwaukee, played a major role in Tuesday’s primary. While Kleefisch won Waukesha and Ozaukee counties, her margins weren’t enough to counter Michels’ gains in many of the state’s more rural counties.

Tuesday’s primary served as the latest proxy between Trump-backed Michels and Kleefisch, who was endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence. Once allies, Trump and Pence are mulling potential 2024 presidential runs.

"Congratulations to Tim Michels on his win against a wonderful and highly-competitive opponent, Rebecca Kleefisch," Trump said on his Truth Social social media account. "I know both sides will come together and defeat one of the worst Governors in the Country, Tony Evers."

While stumping for Michels in Waukesha County on Friday, Trump described Kleefisch as "the handpicked candidate of the failed establishment, the 'RINOs.'" "RINO" is an acronym for "Republican in name only," a derogatory term for party members deemed insufficiently loyal.

Michels is slated to face Evers, who is seeking a second term this fall, in a high-stakes midterm for both major parties that could play an increased role in the battleground state’s 2024 presidential election. Independent Joan Beglinger is also running in the Nov. 8 election.

Michels will be paired on the ticket with state Sen. Roger Roth, who came out on top of a packed field of GOP candidates for lieutenant governor. Evers, meanwhile, will be paired with state Rep. Sara Rodriguez, who won the Democratic nomination Tuesday.

Evers' campaign manager Cassi Fenili issued a statement shortly after Michels declared victory blasting what she called a "scorched earth primary that’s seen constant attacks and a dizzying race to the radical right."

"The Republican Party has chosen the most extreme and divisive nominee possible, one that will tell Donald Trump anything just to keep his endorsement," Fenili said. "From abortion and voting rights, to gun safety and public education — Tim Michels has staked out the most extreme positions possible, with the goal of dividing our state and pitting neighbors against one another."

The race for governor could drastically impact state policy for the next four years, including election practices for the 2024 presidential election.

Evers has maintained the role of goalie since taking office in early 2019, vetoing more than 100 bills passed by the Republican-led Legislature, including GOP-authored bills to limit abortions and alter state election processes — measures his Republican gubernatorial challengers have said they likely would sign if elected.

Michels last week said "everything will be on the table" when asked if he would consider decertifying the election, marking a shift from his comments a week earlier that decertification was "not a priority."

Legal experts, nonpartisan lawyers and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, have said decertification cannot happen under state law or the U.S. Constitution. Despite saying the 2020 election was "rigged," Kleefisch has also affirmed that decertification is impossible.

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.

Both Kleefisch and Ramthun have called for dismantling the state's six-member Elections Commission, which was created by Legislative Republicans six years ago. Ramthun has said he wants to put election responsibilities under the secretary of state, while Kleefisch has proposed an agency within the state Department of Justice.

Michels wants to replace the Wisconsin Elections Commission with what he's called "WEC 2.0," an agency made up of appointees from each of the state's eight congressional districts. Michels has not provided specifics on who would appoint the new agency's members.

Reproductive health will also be a factor in the Nov. 8 election. Experts have predicted the 2022 midterms will be bleak for liberal candidates, but Democrats, including Evers, have made abortion rights a key campaign talking point. Marquette Law School polls conducted between September 2012 and last October found that six in 10 Wisconsinites say abortion should be legal in most or all cases.

Michels has said she supports the state's 1849 abortion ban following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The state's 173-year-old abortion ban only provides exceptions to protect the life of the mother.