 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking topical top story

Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels wins GOP primary, faces Gov. Tony Evers in November

  • 0
Kleefisch and Michels

Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Michels.

 STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Self-proclaimed political outsider Tim Michels will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November after defeating his primary challenger Rebecca Kleefisch in Wisconsin's heated GOP gubernatorial primary Tuesday.

Despite entering the race in late April, more than six months after former Lt. Gov. Kleefisch, Michels rode a surging campaign into Tuesday’s primary thanks in part to an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, who held a rally supporting Michels in Waukesha County on Friday. Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based construction company Michels Corp., also pumped more than $12 million — the most a gubernatorial candidate has spent in state history — into his campaign in a little over three months, including millions on television and online ads.

“Thanks to you, we took on the Madison Establishment and won,” Michels said in a statement. “Tonight we celebrate, but then, first thing tomorrow, let’s get to work.”

People are also reading…

The Associated Press called the race for Michels at about 10:30 p.m., with Michels leading Kleefisch by about 4%, or about 22,000 votes, with almost 80% of votes counted. Votes are unofficial until formally canvassed.

Kleefisch conceded to Michels a little less than three hours after polls closed Tuesday, offering brief comments to her supporters.

"I could not be more grateful," Kleefisch said. "You left it all on the field."

As is often the case, Wisconsin’s WOW counties of Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington, which wrap around Milwaukee, played a major role in Tuesday’s primary. While Kleefisch won Waukesha and Ozaukee counties, her margins weren’t enough to counter Michels’ gains in many of the state’s more rural counties.

Tuesday’s primary served as the latest proxy between Trump-backed Michels and Kleefisch, who was endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence. Once allies, Trump and Pence are mulling potential 2024 presidential runs.

"Congratulations to Tim Michels on his win against a wonderful and highly-competitive opponent, Rebecca Kleefisch," Trump said on his Truth Social social media account. "I know both sides will come together and defeat one of the worst Governors in the Country, Tony Evers."

While stumping for Michels in Waukesha County on Friday, Trump described Kleefisch as "the handpicked candidate of the failed establishment, the 'RINOs.'" "RINO" is an acronym for "Republican in name only," a derogatory term for party members deemed insufficiently loyal. 

Michels is slated to face Evers, who is seeking a second term this fall, in a high-stakes midterm for both major parties that could play an increased role in the battleground state’s 2024 presidential election. Independent Joan Beglinger is also running in the Nov. 8 election.

Michels will be paired on the ticket with state Sen. Roger Roth, who came out on top of a packed field of GOP candidates for lieutenant governor. Evers, meanwhile, will be paired with state Rep. Sara Rodriguez, who won the Democratic nomination Tuesday.

Evers' campaign manager Cassi Fenili issued a statement shortly after Michels declared victory blasting what she called a "scorched earth primary that’s seen constant attacks and a dizzying race to the radical right."

"The Republican Party has chosen the most extreme and divisive nominee possible, one that will tell Donald Trump anything just to keep his endorsement," Fenili said. "From abortion and voting rights, to gun safety and public education — Tim Michels has staked out the most extreme positions possible, with the goal of dividing our state and pitting neighbors against one another."

The race for governor could drastically impact state policy for the next four years, including election practices for the 2024 presidential election.

Evers has maintained the role of goalie since taking office in early 2019, vetoing more than 100 bills passed by the Republican-led Legislature, including GOP-authored bills to limit abortions and alter state election processes — measures his Republican gubernatorial challengers have said they likely would sign if elected.

Michels last week said "everything will be on the table" when asked if he would consider decertifying the election, marking a shift from his comments a week earlier that decertification was "not a priority."

Legal experts, nonpartisan lawyers and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, have said decertification cannot happen under state law or the U.S. Constitution. Despite saying the 2020 election was "rigged," Kleefisch has also affirmed that decertification is impossible.

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.

Both Kleefisch and Ramthun have called for dismantling the state's six-member Elections Commission, which was created by Legislative Republicans six years ago. Ramthun has said he wants to put election responsibilities under the secretary of state, while Kleefisch has proposed an agency within the state Department of Justice.

Michels wants to replace the Wisconsin Elections Commission with what he's called "WEC 2.0," an agency made up of appointees from each of the state's eight congressional districts. Michels has not provided specifics on who would appoint the new agency's members.

Reproductive health will also be a factor in the Nov. 8 election. Experts have predicted the 2022 midterms will be bleak for liberal candidates, but Democrats, including Evers, have made abortion rights a key campaign talking point. Marquette Law School polls conducted between September 2012 and last October found that six in 10 Wisconsinites say abortion should be legal in most or all cases.

Michels has said she supports the state's 1849 abortion ban following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The state's 173-year-old abortion ban only provides exceptions to protect the life of the mother.

Election Day: Who's on the ballot in the Dane County area?

In addition to statewide races for governor, attorney general and U.S. Senate, there are local contests for Assembly and Congressional seats in the Aug. 9 primary. Before you cast a ballot, learn more about the candidates running.

Candidate Q&A: Governor Republican Primary
Local Government
topical

Candidate Q&A: Governor Republican Primary

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Republicans running for the chance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this fall will meet in the Aug. 9 primary.

Candidate Q&A: Attorney General Republican Primary
Local Government
alert

Candidate Q&A: Attorney General Republican Primary

  • Lucas Robinson | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Former state lawmaker Adam Jarchow, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric and conservative lawmaker Karen Mueller are running to be the Republican nominee for Attorney General on Aug. 9. 

Candidate Q&A: Lieutenant Governor Democratic Primary
Local Government
topical alert

Candidate Q&A: Lieutenant Governor Democratic Primary

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Two Democratic candidates will meet in the Aug. 9 primary for lieutenant governor.

Candidate Q&A: Lieutenant Governor Republican Primary
Local Government
topical alert

Candidate Q&A: Lieutenant Governor Republican Primary

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Eight Republicans are running in the Aug. 9 primary for lieutenant governor.

Candidate Q&A: Secretary of State Democratic Primary
Local Government
topical alert top story

Candidate Q&A: Secretary of State Democratic Primary

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Wisconsin's longtime Secretary of State Doug La Follette will face Dane County Democratic Party chair Alexia Sabor in the Aug. 9 primary for the seat.

Candidate Q&A: Secretary of State Republican Primary
Local Government
topical alert top story

Candidate Q&A: Secretary of State Republican Primary

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Three Republicans all seeking to shift election administration from a bipartisan board to an elected office will meet in the Aug. 9 primary for secretary of state.

Candidate Q&A: State treasurer Democratic primary
Local Government
topical alert

Candidate Q&A: State treasurer Democratic primary

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

With Sarah Godlewski running for U.S. Senate, the state Treasurer's seat is up for grabs this fall.

Candidate Q&A: State treasurer Republican primary
Local Government
topical alert

Candidate Q&A: State treasurer Republican primary

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Republicans John Leiber and Orlando Owens will meet in the Aug. 9 primary.

Candidate Q&A: 2nd Congressional District Republican Primary
Local Government
topical alert top story

Candidate Q&A: 2nd Congressional District Republican Primary

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Two GOP candidates will meet in the Aug. 9 primary, with the winner going on to face incumbent U.S. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, in the general election.

Candidate Q&A: 3rd Congressional District, Democratic Primary
Wisconsin Elections
alert top story

Candidate Q&A: 3rd Congressional District, Democratic Primary

  • 0

Four Democrats are vying in the Aug. 9 primary to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Ron Kind in a toss-up district.

Wisconsin's 6th Congressional District incumbent Republican sees moderate primary challenge
Local Government
topical alert top story

Wisconsin's 6th Congressional District incumbent Republican sees moderate primary challenge

  • Elizabeth Beyer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Douglas Mullenix, of Menasha, faces an uphill battle if he plans to unseat incumbent Glenn Grothman, of Glenbeulah.

Candidate Q&A: Assembly District 33 Republican Primary
Local Government

Candidate Q&A: Assembly District 33 Republican Primary

  • Will Kubzansky | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The Jefferson mayor faces a farmer who accepts that Joe Biden won the 2020 election. The winner faces Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, who was redrawn into a new district.

Candidate Q&A: Assembly District 43 Democratic Primary
Wisconsin Elections

Candidate Q&A: Assembly District 43 Democratic Primary

  • 0

Two candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination to represent Wisconsin Assembly District 43, which is currently held by Rep. Don Vruwink

Candidate Q&A: Assembly District 45 Democratic Primary
Local Government
alert

Candidate Q&A: Assembly District 45 Democratic Primary

  • Lucas Robinson | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

A member of the Beloit City Council and a Dodgeville High School teacher are vying for the seat currently held by Democratic Rep. Mark Spreitzer. 

Candidate Q&A: Assembly District 46 Democratic Primary
Local Government

Candidate Q&A: Assembly District 46 Democratic Primary

  • 0

Five Democratic candidates will face off Aug. 9 for the Assembly seat that has been held by departing Rep. Gary Hebl, D-Sun Prairie, for the last two decades.

Candidate Q&A: Assembly District 79 Democratic Primary
Local Government
alert

Candidate Q&A: Assembly District 79 Democratic Primary

  • Lucas Robinson | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Heavily-Democratic, the party's race for the 79th Assembly District features a Dane County Board supervisor and a former NASA employee. 

Candidate Q&A: Assembly District 80 Republican Primary
Local Government
alert

Candidate Q&A: Assembly District 80 Republican Primary

  • Alexander Shur | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Covering much of western Dane County as well as some of Iowa and Green counties, the 80th Assembly District has been held for 20 years by retiring Rep. Sondy Pope, D-Mount Horeb.

Candidate Q&A: Assembly District 80 Democratic Primary
Local Government

Candidate Q&A: Assembly District 80 Democratic Primary

  • 0

Five Democrats are vying for the Assembly seat of retiring Rep. Sondy Pope, D-Mount Horeb in the Aug. 9 primary.

+2 
Rebecca Kleefisch

Kleefisch

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
+2 
Tim Michels

Michels

 

 Andy Manis
0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics