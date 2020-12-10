Trump allies lose Wisconsin case as courts hear 2 other election lawsuits Thursday

A federal judge in Wisconsin late Wednesday night threw out a lawsuit brought by President Donald Trump's allies seeking to overturn Wisconsin's election result, leaving the president with few legal options left as judges hear some of his last major election challenges on Thursday.
U.S. District Court Judge Pamela Pepper on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit brought by former Trump attorney Sidney Powell on behalf of Wisconsin Republican elector Bill Feehan seeking to hand all 10 of Wisconsin's electoral votes over to Trump based on baseless claims of voter fraud.
In her order dismissing the case, Pepper said federal courts are simply not built to determine presidential winners.
"Federal judges do not appoint the president in this country," Pepper said. "One wonders why the plaintiffs came to federal court and asked a federal judge to do so. After a week of sometimes odd and often harried litigation, the court is no closer to answering the 'why.' But this federal court has no authority or jurisdiction to grant the relief the remaining plaintiff seeks."
The filings Powell originally made in the case were peppered with errors.
For example, the lawsuit included as a plaintiff the name of GOP congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden, who said he was not involved; it referred to the “Wisconsin Board of State Canvassers,” which does not exist; and it asked the court for 48 hours of security camera footage from the TCF Center, which is in Detroit.
Support Local Journalism
Both liberal and conservative attorneys have said the lawsuits filed by Trump and his allies are unlikely to change the result of the election.
Meanwhile on Thursday, a federal court has one of its last hearings in a case brought by Trump seeking to overthrow Wisconsin's election results. The suit was filed against the Wisconsin Elections Commission, numerous county and municipal officials, Gov. Tony Evers and Secretary of State Doug La Follette, even though he does not oversee elections. It also failed to name one member of the Elections Commission as a defendant without giving a reason why.
The suit alleges elections officials failed to abide by the rules for the election set forth by the Legislature and therefore “likely tainted more than 50,000 ballots,” and asks the court allow the Republican-controlled Legislature to determine a remedy. While the exact remedy is not clear in the lawsuit, such a remedy could presumably include overturning Biden’s win in the state.
If that hearing concludes in time, a judge in Milwaukee County Circuit Court is set to hear and potentially decide on another case the president brought in state court challenging vast swaths of ballots in heavily Democratic Dane and Milwaukee counties and seeking to overturn the election result.
The state of Texas also filed a lawsuit against the election result in Wisconsin and three other battleground states. The court has yet to decide whether it will accept the case.
Presidential electors are set to vote on Monday.
Fave 5: Reporter Riley Vetterkind shares his top stories of 2020
It goes without saying this year has been a whirlwind, and it’s not even over yet. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented our state and country with one of the foremost crises of the past century.
While some crises in our history managed to unite the nation, the story of this year’s crisis is much different. COVID-19 and the response to it have accelerated America’s and Wisconsin’s deep political divisions and leave our politics in a nearly constant state of disarray.
Here's a look back at some of this year's top stories in state government and politics.
With this year’s campaign for state Supreme Court, Wisconsinites got an early taste of the heated rhetoric that would be commonplace in the pr…
One of the most bizarre stories I’ve written this year shows that you’ll never know what just might provoke partisan-fueled vitriol. In this c…
For me, writing this story was when it became clear the COVID-19 pandemic was truly serious and here to stay. It also marked a short-lived sta…
The high court’s landmark action striking down Gov. Tony Evers’s statewide public health order threw into sharp relief the extent to which the…
Wisconsin giveth, and Wisconsin taketh away. In perhaps the biggest state political story of the year, Wisconsin revoked the support it gave P…
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.