Trump allies lose Wisconsin case as courts hear 2 other election lawsuits Thursday

Both liberal and conservative attorneys have said the lawsuits filed by Trump and his allies are unlikely to change the result of the election.

Meanwhile on Thursday, a federal court has one of its last hearings in a case brought by Trump seeking to overthrow Wisconsin's election results. The suit was filed against the Wisconsin Elections Commission, numerous county and municipal officials, Gov. Tony Evers and Secretary of State Doug La Follette, even though he does not oversee elections. It also failed to name one member of the Elections Commission as a defendant without giving a reason why.

The suit alleges elections officials failed to abide by the rules for the election set forth by the Legislature and therefore “likely tainted more than 50,000 ballots,” and asks the court allow the Republican-controlled Legislature to determine a remedy. While the exact remedy is not clear in the lawsuit, such a remedy could presumably include overturning Biden’s win in the state.

If that hearing concludes in time, a judge in Milwaukee County Circuit Court is set to hear and potentially decide on another case the president brought in state court challenging vast swaths of ballots in heavily Democratic Dane and Milwaukee counties and seeking to overturn the election result.