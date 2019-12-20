Trump adviser: Expect more aggressive poll watching in 2020

Clark said Trump's campaign plans to focus on rural areas around mid-size cities like Eau Claire and Green Bay, areas he says where Democrats "cheat." He did not explain what he meant by cheating and did not provide any examples.

"Cheating doesn't just happen when you lose a county," Clark said. "Cheating happens at the margin overall. What we're going to be able to do, if we can recruit the bodies to do it, is focus on these places. That's where our voters are."

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Wisconsin.

"If there's bad behavior on the part of one side or the other to prevent people from voting, this is bad for our democracy," Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said in reaction to Clark's comments. "And frankly, I think will whoever does that, it will work to their disadvantage. It will make them look, frankly, stupid."

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul represented the Democratic National Committee in a 2016 New Jersey lawsuit that argued the GOP was coordinating with Trump to intimidate voters. Kaul argued then that Trump's campaign "repeatedly encouraged his supporters to engage in vigilante efforts" in the guise of ferreting out potential voter fraud. The Republican Party disputed any coordination.