Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students in face of firestorm of opposition

BOSTON — Facing eight federal lawsuits and opposition from hundreds of universities, the Trump administration on Tuesday rescinded a rule that would have required international students to transfer or leave the country if their schools held classes entirely online because of the pandemic.

The announcement brings relief to thousands of foreign students, including about 5,800 at UW-Madison, who had been at risk of being deported from the country. The news was also welcomed by hundreds of universities that spent the past few days scrambling to reassess their plans for the fall in light of the policy issued last week.

“Today’s announcement is encouraging news for all college students and for American universities,” UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in a statement. “Universities need flexibility to educate students in the most effective manner possible during the pandemic and international students deserve stability and support as they pursue their degrees here.”

The national outcry from students, instructors, university administrators, businesses and attorney generals over the past week demonstrates the value that international students bring to campuses and the country, she said.