Madison's Truax Field will lose $8 million in allotted funds to help pay for border barriers as part of President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration.
Traux Field is one of 127 projects on a list of military base improvements — spanning 23 states, 19 counties and three U.S. territories — that will be stalled or killed by the move. Of the $3.6 billion in projects, only $1.1 billion in cuts would touch the continental U.S., according to a list released Wednesday by the Pentagon.
Traux Field is the only Wisconsin project on the list.
Capt. Joe Trovato, a spokesman for the Wisconsin National Guard, said in a Wednesday email that he had been notified by the National Guard Bureau that $8 million originally allotted for a small arms weapons range at the 115th Fighter Wing's Truax Field have been diverted for border fencing purposes.
"These sorts of decisions are made at a much higher level than the Wisconsin National Guard, and we work within the budget provided to our organization," he said. "We will remain ready to fulfill both our state mission as Wisconsin's first military responder, and our federal mission as the primary combat reserve of the Army and Air Force."
The funds were set to be awarded in March 2020.
"It looks like Wisconsin won’t go untouched from the President’s unconstitutional decision to divert funding for his pointless border wall. By shifting $8 million away from the 115th Fighter Wing based in Madison and his cuts to the Department of Defense, the President is weakening our military preparedness and jeopardizing the strength of our Armed Forces." U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, said in an email. "The President is desperately trying to steal from Congressionally appropriated funds to live up to a failed campaign promise."
Trump in February made an emergency declaration to redirect $8 billion in federal funds to build a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Philip Shulman, a spokesman with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin noted that Trump, during a 2016 campaign stop in Wisconsin, pledged that a border wall would be paid for by Mexico.
"It is an insult to those in uniform for the Commander-in-Chief to strip their funding and resources simply for his own vanity project. Keeping our country safe by ensuring the well being of our armed forces should always come first," Shulman said in an email.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.