Ironman triathletes train for months to swim, bike and run a grueling race, so any changes to the route or disruption in training can cause anxiety.
But at this year’s Ironman Wisconsin event, hosted in Madison on Sunday for the 17th year, athletes will have to adjust to some alterations in the course and come to terms with disruptions in their training due to historic rainfall in Dane County and flooding on the isthmus.
Local triathlon coaches and athletes said they have modified practice schedules, and some athletes have not been able to practice swimming in open water due to beach closures. However, local triathlon coach Blake Becker said he tells athletes to focus on what they can control and not on route changes, other athletes or the weather.
“Their training has been the hardest part,” Becker said. “It’s just about them managing all that comes with the day and using their mental and physical toolbox to have the day that they have trained for all year.”
Becker is the owner of Team BBMC, head coach and a professional triathlete. He has 34 athletes who will swim 2.4 miles in Lake Monona, bike 112 miles across through Dane County and then run 26.2 miles on a downtown course as part of Ironman Wisconsin.
Last year’s race drew more than 2,000 competitors, and an estimated 2,500 athletes are registered for Sunday.
Due to unprecedented flooding in the isthmus, Ironman officials announced minor adjustments to the first and last three miles of the bike course.
Ironman Wisconsin race director Ryan Richards said the start and finish of the swim portion of the event has been moved about 100 meters away from Monona Terrace, but still in Law Park. The change will add some minutes to the athletes’ running time.
Competitors will no longer use the John Nolen Drive underpass, which has been affected by the recent flooding. Additionally, Richards said he is working with Dane County to make sure debris on roads outside of the city are swept off the road.
“It’s better for everybody to figure out a way to produce this event than to cancel the event,” Richards said.
Public Health Madison & Dane County is continuing to test lake water for high levels of bacteria and warning athletes about debris. Test results have not shown concerning levels of E. coli, public health program director Kirsti Sorsa said Thursday.
At a press conference Friday, Mayor Paul Soglin said the city is also testing standing water, but he had not seen those results yet. However, he did say that if breeding mosquito populations that transmit infectious diseases are found, the city would pursue treatment options,
Madison Multisport coach and owner Cindi Bannink said the athletes she trains have not held open swim classes for the past couple of weeks due to the weather and potential for bacteria and debris in the water.
“Athletes tend to worry about everything with a big race like this,” Bannink said. “It could certainly cause a little twinge of anxiety for some.”
Bannink also said local athletes who are more familiar with Madison could be more comfortable with course changes over those from out of town.
Greg Cho, 46, said he “goes with the flow.”
“With any race, you do have to be ready for anything,” Cho said.
Cho lives in New York but graduated from UW-Madison in 1994. He has returned to the city of his alma mater for the past eight years and views the race as an “annual milestone.” This will be his ninth time competing in Ironman Wisconsin but his 11th Ironman event overall.
Cho swam in Lake Monona Friday and was hanging out at Law Park near the boat launch.
“It’s kind of choppy but as soon as you get in there you get used to it,” he said about water conditions.