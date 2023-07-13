After much outreach and planning, Madison is poised to move ahead with a roughly $300 million remake of its biggest concentration of housing for low-income residents and more than triple the total units on its piece of “the Triangle” Downtown.

The city’s Community Development Authority, which owns 336 housing units at five sites and a small Asian grocery store on 10.5 acres bounded by West Washington Avenue and South Park Street, on Thursday will consider a master plan to fully redevelop the site with an estimated 1,216 units, and to authorize next steps.

The master plan for “Taking Shape, Our Triangle” would take a phased approach to demolish five dated and worn low- and high-rise residential buildings and the grocery store for new construction in multiple structures ranging from three to 12 stories. It would extend the East Campus Mall through the site to Lake Monona.

The next steps include authorizing CDA staff to negotiate additional contracts with its consultant, New Year Investments, of Madison, and other professional service providers to implement the master plan, and to submit an application to the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority for Low Income Housing Tax Credits to help finance the first $50 million phase of the redevelopment in early 2024.

Under the plan, the first phase with 166 units would be completed in 2026, with all five phases done by 2034.

“CDA wishes the redevelopment to serve as a model for future public and affordable housing projects in Madison, with goals to meet or exceed the city’s sustainability goals, and to provide high-quality, amenity-rich homes to residents that will last 100 years or more,” Planning, Community and Economic Development Director Matt Wachter said.

The CDA board meets online at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

More housing

The roughly 26-acre Triangle, bounded by South Park and Regent streets and West Washington Avenue, was once the core of the low-income, multiethnic Greenbush neighborhood, which was razed amid national urban renewal efforts in the 1960s.

Today, in addition to the CDA’s property, the Triangle includes a housing and community center owned by the nonprofit Bayview Foundation, formed in 1966 to support culturally diverse, low-income families, many of them immigrant refugees from Southeast Asia; a UW Health clinic; and Select Specialty Hospital.

The Bayview Foundation, which did extensive outreach to its residents, has already begun a vibrant $54 million redevelopment of its diverse, international, low-income community.

The CDA and New Year Investments have echoed Bayview’s approach to outreach and produced a site plan that adds housing in courtyard-style buildings that focus on resident experience and open space, minimizes streets and surface parking with “human-scale” streetscapes, and delivers a shared-use path that connects the East Campus Mall to Brittingham Park.

The CDA’s property is divided into four sites.

Site A, fronting Regent Street, would have a five-story building with 211 units and one floor of underground parking with 260 spaces.

Site B, along West Washington Avenue, would have three connected buildings of five to six stories with 353 units and one floor of underground parking with 188 spaces.

Site C, which touches West Washington Avenue and South Park Street, has two connected buildings of 10 to 12 stories with 486 units, a new ground-floor grocery store space, and multiple levels of underground parking with 616 spaces.

Site D, at the corner of West Washington Avenue and South Park Street, where Asian Midway Foods sits today, would have a 10-story building with 166 units.

The plan provides connected common areas and shared amenities, including a grill station, raised bed community gardens, and landscaped courtyards; maintains and enhances Asian Midway Foods as a community asset on the Triangle; and delivers safe and secure parking.

“The later phases of redevelopment are likely five-plus years away, so there will be limited impact to Midway’s operations in the near-term,” Wachter said.

The redevelopment also would have ambitious goals for sustainability, including carbon emissions and energy, indoor environmental quality, water, and building operations, and resiliency such as diesel generator and generator power hook ups and stormwater standards.

Residents can stay

Meanwhile, the phasing plan has been carefully designed to allow residents to remain on-site during construction, and all residents will be offered a unit in the new development if they wish to remain, Wachter said.

“Residents at the outset were concerned, even fearful, of being displaced,” said Ald. Tag Evers, 13th District, who represents the site. “This, too, was an issue (that) residents at Bayview had when facing their redevelopment.”

But the team at New Year Investments understood this and early on implemented a robust resident engagement strategy, Evers said. “It’s my sense that many of those fears have been relieved and that residents are positively excited at the prospects of their new homes with modern amenities, including air conditioning,” he said.

Current residents will not see any change in their rent structure, as they now pay a fixed 30% of their monthly income regardless of their unit type, Wachter said.

“The redevelopment will result in 800 more units than what’s currently there, providing much-needed housing to help us address our affordability crisis,” Evers said.

Ultimately, the addition of so many more units will allow the CDA to deliver a mix of units for those with very low incomes, which is up to 50% of area median income, or $48,850 for a household of two; low incomes up to 80% of median income, or $78,160 for that household; and “workforce housing” up to 120% of median income, or $117,240 for that household, Wachter said.

Photos: Make Music Madison