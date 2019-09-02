In an effort to draw more visitor dollars to the state, Travel Wisconsin seeks to spend more on marketing efforts into as many as three new Midwest communities.
The Department of Tourism has requested that the Joint Committee on Finance allocate $781,800 each year of the 2019-21 biennium to the department's general marketing purposes fund, according to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
The JCF will take up the request at its Wednesday meeting.
If approved, funds would be used to expand the department's 2020 and 2021 marketing efforts into possibly three new media markets, which were identified as places where frequent web searches of Wisconsin tourism are made and from which cities visitors most often travel.
Currently, the department's out-of-state advertising efforts are focused largely on Chicago, Minneapolis and St. Louis.
Thirty-one possible cities are listed in the document. Of those, 14 are from neighboring states Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota and Michigan. Six are from other Midwest states such as Indiana and Ohio and 11 are from other regions ranging from Los Angeles to New York. Many of the cities from other regions have direct flights to Madison or Milwaukee.
Of the requested funds, the department plans to use $581,000 on television ads, $100,000 on digital platforms targeted toward audiences sought by the department, $100,000 on internet searches, $40,000 on social media and $50,000 on public relations, according to the LFB report.
In May, Travel Wisconsin reported direct tourism spending in 2018 increased 4.86% to $13.3 billion with an overall economic impact of $21.5 billion, an increase of 4.68%. The state’s tourism industry accounted for 199,073 jobs, an increase of 1.67%, that paid out $5.5 billion in wages, an increase of 2.43%, while tourism also contributed $1.5 billion in state and local taxes, an increase of 2.6 percent over 2017.
Travel Wisconsin also reports the state generates $7 in tax revenue for every $1 spent on promotional advertising. In addition, visitors spend $89 in the state for every dollar spend on tourism advertising.