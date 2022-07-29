Trash and recycling schedule to change for nearly 9,000 West Side homes on Aug.1

A new trash and recycling schedule will begin on Monday for nearly 9,000 West Side homes, the Madison Streets Division said this week.

Friday was the last day of the current collection schedule before the division updates it as part of the city's absorbing the town of Madison. The schedule change was also prompted by continued growth on Madison's Far West Side, division spokesperson Bryan Johnson said.

That area "just continues to develop with many new homes over the past few years since our last re-district," Johnson said. "With the addition of the town of Madison in October, it just made sense to look at our routes and our districts to try to balance them out and to be sure the number of homes we service fits better within the number of trucks we have to service them."

While the town of Madison will not officially join the city until Oct. 31, the Streets Division chose to begin the new routes in August to give their drivers time to learn them, Johnson said.

Some residents will see their collection day changed entirely, while others may only see changes to their recycling collection schedule. The 8,699 homes with new pickup dates all received new calendars through the mail, Johnson said.

Still, Johnson encouraged all Madison residents to download the new schedule.

"It's very easy to mix up recycling days, or just lose track with holidays," he said. "We know that many people just follow along with whatever their neighbors set out for carts, but who's to say the neighbor didn't get the dates mixed up in a given week?"

The only exception to the timing of the new routes is Winslow Lane on the West Side, which will begin its new pickup dates on Oct. 31. The street is too narrow to accommodate the city's usual trucks, and the city will not have the appropriate truck available until then.

West Side residents can look at the new pickup schedule by entering their address at cityofmadison.com/collectionschedule. That schedule will run until Dec. 31.