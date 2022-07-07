Transparency advocates blast Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling for adding barriers to public records

A split Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling Wednesday in a roughly four-year-old public records case adds limits to when those seeking public records are entitled to attorney’s fees — a ruling that open records advocates blasted for creating new barriers to transparency in Wisconsin.

In a reversal of a 2020 Wisconsin Court of Appeals decision, the state’s high court issued a 4-3 ruling that community group Friends of Frame Park is not entitled to attorney fees after suing the city of Waukesha for public records that the city later released before being ordered to do so by a court.

Previously, records custodians who voluntarily provided requested records after being sued could still be required to pay attorney fees if the lawsuit led to the release of the records.

The state Supreme Court’s decision means those requesting public records can only recover attorney fees if a court issues a ruling on the merits of a case. However, voluntarily turning over records typically moots a case, meaning those fees may never be recovered, Tim Kamenick, president and founder of the Wisconsin Transparency Project, said in a statement.

“Today is a dark day for transparency in Wisconsin,” Kamenick said.

“The Law doesn’t say a plaintiff has to get a court order, it says a plaintiff has to ‘prevail,’” Kamenick noted. “When you get the records you sued to obtain, you’ve prevailed — you’ve obtained the result you wanted.”

Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, described the court’s ruling as “a body blow to the state’s traditions of open government.”

“It undermines the provision in the open records law that allows litigants to recover actual costs and attorney’s fees in cases in which access to records is wrongfully denied,” Lueders said in a statement. “The court’s conservative majority has created new opportunities for authorities to deprive the public of access to public information.”

Both Kamenick and Lueders called on state lawmakers to pass legislation clarifying state records laws in light of Wednesday’s ruling.

Liberal justices Ann Walsh Bradley, Rebecca Dallet and Jill Karofsky dissented in the ruling, arguing that the decision could allow governmental agencies the ability to stall the release of requested public records without facing any penalties.

“Without a robust fee shifting mechanism in public records laws, record requesters face a no-win scenario when a request is denied,” Karofsky wrote. “They can either acquiesce to the government’s potentially unlawful withholding of the record, or they can bring a mandamus action to enforce their right to the record at the risk of substantial legal fees.”

Karofsky added that the court’s “new standard for attorney fees may disincentivize government actors from making timely disclosures, eviscerating the very purpose of the public records laws.”

The case at issue

The Wisconsin Court of Appeals in 2020 reversed a 2018 Waukesha County Circuit Court order that upheld the city of Waukesha’s initial decision to deny the records.

Friends of Frame Park asked the city of Waukesha for a copy of the draft contract between the city and Big Top before a decision had been made. The city denied the request, citing ongoing negotiations.

A couple of months later and two days after the city sued, Waukesha released the contract to the group, but Friends of Frame Park continued with its legal action and requested attorney fees. The city had argued the case was then moot and it shouldn’t be responsible for fees.

“The City did not violate the public records law,” conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn wrote for the majority. “And thus, the requester did not and could not prevail in whole or substantial part in this action.”

Fellow conservative justices Annette Ziegler, Patience Roggensack and Rebecca Bradley joined Hagedorn in the decision.

Circuit Court Judge Michael O. Bohren in 2018 sided with the city, ruling that it had correctly applied the law. Friends of Frame Park appealed, and the Court of Appeals reversed the circuit court’s ruling, finding that that city wasn’t correct in its initial decision to deny release of the records.