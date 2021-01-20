 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Transgender teen must use male name on offender registry
0 comments
alert top story

Transgender teen must use male name on offender registry

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Judge with gavel, generic file photo
iSTOCK

A Wisconsin appeals court rejected arguments Wednesday from a transgender teen who contended she shouldn't be forced to register as a sex offender because she has to use her male name on the registry in violation of her free speech rights.

The teen, identified only as Ella in court documents, was adjudicated delinquent in Shawano County after she sat on a half-blind autistic boy and sexually assaulted him in 2016. Ella identified as a male during the incident. Department of Corrections records indicate she was 6-foot-5 and weighed 345 pounds; the boy was 5-foot-10 and weighed 110 pounds.

She was ordered to register as a sex offender and sent to the state's youth prison outside Irma, where she was physically assaulted twice. She had to be transferred to a treatment center because she was transitioning from male to female and had become a target for other youth at the prison, according to court documents.

She successfully completed treatment and filed a motion asking a judge to stay the order that she register as a sex offender. She argued that the requirement that she use her legal male name on the registry violates her First Amendment right to self-expression as a woman and outs her as transgender.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Registrants are required to include any aliases. State attorneys argued that Ella could therefore include her female name on the registry as such. But Ella countered that's not enough to protect her right to formally identify as a woman.

The 3rd District Court of Appeals unanimously sided with the state.

"Ella has the right to use whatever name she chooses, provided she includes it in the sex offender registry," Judge Mark Seidl wrote. "Her freedom of expression is therefore not implicated. Neither the fact that she may feel uncomfortable when having to use her legal name, nor that she feels 'outed' when she does use her legal name, renders the statute unconstitutional as applied to her."

Ella's attorney, listed in court documents as Kelsey Jarecki Morin Loshaw, didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The youth prison in Irma has been plagued for years by allegations of guard-on-prisoner violence. Lawmakers passed a bill in 2018 to close the prison and replace it with smaller regional facilities by this July. Gov. Tony Evers has said there isn't enough money to accomplish that by the deadline.

Being transgender in Wisconsin

Wisconsin school administrators have been grappling with how to fairly and sensitively develop policies regarding transgender students amid a state legislative effort to mandate gender specific bathrooms in schools.

Get caught up with the latest reporter from the Wisconsin State Journal on this issue.

If passed, GOP transgender bathroom bill would be first in the nation
Local Government
editor's pick

If passed, GOP transgender bathroom bill would be first in the nation

  • Molly Beck | Wisconsin State Journal

The bill would require school boards to designate bathrooms and locker rooms by gender, require schools to make special accommodations for transgender students and others, and to require the state Department of Justice to defend school districts in lawsuits alleging the policy is discriminatory.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics