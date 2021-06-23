Three years ago, following a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel investigation that uncovered allegations of inmate abuse and unsafe working conditions over several years at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons, Wisconsin lawmakers were unequivocal and united across party lines in their demands that the facilities were beyond repair and needed to be closed.

Coming together in both the Assembly and Senate to unanimously approve Act 185, a three-pronged strategy to close and replace the troubled sites in northern Wisconsin, the move was held up as the first step toward not just eliminating the abuses at the state’s only youth prisons, but in overhauling Wisconsin’s approach to youth justice.

Rep. Michael Schraa, R-Oshkosh, praised his colleagues on the Assembly floor just before the vote: "When we work together, both Democrats and Republicans, when we take the politics out of the equation in this building and we roll up our sleeves, we focus on producing a bill that can change lives in a positive way, those feelings will last a lifetime."

In a recent interview, Schraa recalled the bill’s passage as an “emotional and connected and bipartisan” moment. But in the three-and-a-half years since that moment, politics and partisanship returned to the process and the state repeatedly failed to carry out measures spelled out in the law.

“It’s very frustrating being one of the original authors of Act 185 and having all the time and energy and blood, sweat and tears put into it to see it just kind of fade from everyone’s attention,” he said.

In addition to closing the youth prisons, located about 30 miles north of Wausau in Lincoln County, the bill envisioned replacing them with a combination of state-run sites for more serious juvenile offenders, county-run residential care facilities and an expansion of Madison’s Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center.

But with just a week left before the July 1 deadline laid out in the law for closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake, there are no replacement facilities. One leg of the plan, the state-run sites for serious juvenile offenders who commit crimes such as murder or first-degree sexual assault, has yet to receive the full legislative approval needed to move forward.

That has created an uncertain environment for officials overseeing the two prongs of the replacement plan that are moving forward: the Mendota expansion and Racine County’s residential care facility. But the overhaul can’t stand on its own without the state acting on all three legs.

“You really can’t just do one without the other and arrive at the goal of actually closing the facility in Lincoln County,” said Rep. Evan Goyke, the Milwaukee Democrat who co-authored Act 185 with Schraa.

It could be another couple of years until the Mendota and Racine County sites are complete. In the meantime, the unmeetable July 1 deadline to close the youth prisons approaches and officials appear to have no plans to push back that legally mandated timeline.

Still, Mendota Mental Health Institute director Greg Van Rybroek remains optimistic, even as he acknowledged that the other parts of the plan are “growing at different rates.”

“Those legs will grow,” he said in an interview earlier this month. “The fact that this leg (the Mendota expansion) is actually almost on the ground here will help those legs grow, and that will create a conversation that will be really helpful to making an entire system.”

Green light for the Mendota expansion

Expanding the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center, located on the sprawling state-owned Mendota Mental Health Institute campus on Lake Mendota’s north shore, has been part of the state’s plan to close and replace Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake since the law was signed in 2018 by former Gov. Scott Walker.

Though funding for the expansion was included in the state’s 2019-21 biennial budget, it wasn’t until last month that lawmakers decided to allow the facility to move forward with the project which, once completed, will house females for the first time.

The sudden restart means construction on a 50-bed addition to the existing facility isn't expected to begin until December, Van Rybroek said, and it will be “several years” until that process is complete.

Still, he said he was confident the forward movement “will help the entire system snap into place.”

The delay for the expansion, which includes 30 new beds for males and 20 new beds for females, has increased the price tag slightly, to nearly $66 million. Dane County Juvenile Court Administrator John Bauman said the expansion and addition of females to the facility, while “long overdue,” are “very positive” developments.

“It’s positive that MJTC is poised to expand; that will just help regardless of the (youth justice) model going forward,” he said.

Under the existing process, male juveniles who exhibit certain mental health issues or are grappling with trauma and abuse that manifests itself in anger or other reactions are referred from Lincoln Hills to MJTC by the Department of Corrections. In 2021, the average daily population there has been around 19, according to a May memo from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau. Capacity is 29.

But Mark Mertens of the Milwaukee County Health and Human Services Department worried the expansion would create a “net widening” effect, as additional youth who don’t typically meet the clinical criteria for the current treatment model may be referred to MJTC as more space becomes available.

He’s especially concerned about girls who are prone to running away from non-secure facilities being funneled to the secure MJTC, a move he said would cause harm and fail to appropriately address the trauma they experienced.

“If we build that sort of capacity, we will fill it,” he said. “And what we’ll end up with is a justice system where the end justifies the means.”

Van Rybroek acknowledged an expanded Mendota will probably see juveniles “who won’t be as severe as we’ve had for the last 25 years,” the length of time the facility has been open. But he said officials would develop criteria to identify the youth “most likely to benefit” from treatment based on “severe, persistent issues or pattern behavior that would be very problematic.”

Noting officials would also be able to move any juveniles they determine don’t need that degree of care back to Lincoln Hills, Copper Lake or another site, he downplayed fears that the expansion would result in a stream of youth who don’t belong at MJTC.

“I think those are, for me, false fantasies and they all have to deal with the stigma of mental hospitals and the idea that these hospitals don’t do any good and that is because there is that image that goes back certainly to the late 1940s,” he said.

Meanwhile, some advocates question how the facility’s expansion fits into the spirit of Act 185, which prioritized housing youth offenders closer to their homes and support systems, rather than sending them to a remote location in northern Wisconsin.

ACLU of Wisconsin senior staff attorney Karyn Rotker noted MJTC is “still a large, secured institution.”

“Yes, there's mental health services,” she said. “But if it’s not a great idea to put large numbers of youths together in a prison and just sort of isolated from the community like that, it’s not clear that it’s a great idea to put large numbers of youths into a mental health treatment facility, either.”

Van Rybroek stressed MJTC is “only a piece of a larger (statewide) program” and it’s “not realistic to work with this kind of population without intensive psychiatric treatment” that MJTC provides. According to the LFB’s recent memo, treatment currently is “reserved for males with the greatest propensity for violence and psychopathy.”

“This is designed with the idea of being of assistance or help to the entire state,” Van Rybroek said.

Racine County alone in constructing residential care center

As Racine County forges ahead with its piece of the plan to close youth prisons, officials there see an opportunity to lead the state in addressing the needs of at-risk youth.

Racine is the only county moving ahead with the creation of a locally operated secure residential care center after three others, including Dane County, dropped out of the process last year.

Jonathan Delagrave, the Racine County executive, stressed the effort is “not just a worthwhile endeavor” but “another pillar to what makes our county really, really good.” Still, he acknowledged that one county alone can’t shoulder the creation of what was originally envisioned as a new statewide approach to youth justice.

“We want to be a leader in at-risk youth,” he said. “How counties treat their at-risk youth says a lot about priorities and what type of county they are.”

The $40 million-plus project has faced roadblocks. Officials haven’t yet nailed down a location for the 48-bed, 70,000-square-foot secure residential care and detention centers, delaying their plans to break ground in May. Racine City Council members and Mayor Cory Mason, a former Democratic state lawmaker, have pushed back against plans to build it on county-owned property on Taylor Avenue in Racine. They argued in a past letter that the facility, when added to the Racine County Jail and the state-run Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility, would be too many incarceration facilities in the city, the Racine Journal Times reported.

Human Services Director Hope Otto said in early June the county is looking to kick-start construction in the coming months, meaning the target end date would be late 2022 or the beginning of 2023.

Over the course of the project, Racine County is poised to get $40 million in state grant funds. So far, according to state Department of Corrections spokesman John Beard, the county has been paid some $600,000 from the grant award for design and planning work.

In the meantime, Dane County’s Bauman said he’s watching Racine County “fairly closely” as local leaders consider working with the state to fund a secure residential care center here.

Despite the efforts at Mendota and in Racine, it’s unclear how committed the state remains to fulfilling the promises of three years ago and closing its youth prisons, replacing them with closer-to-home facilities. In recent years, state lawmakers repeatedly declined to move forward with funding state-run replacement sites and delayed approving dollars for others, as in the case of the secure residential care centers.

Legislators have also refused to take action to release money for state-run “Type 1” sites for more serious youth offenders. Though the Department of Corrections sought to construct two such facilities in Milwaukee and Outagamie counties, the Legislature’s powerful Joint Finance Committee in February 2020 refused to act on the plan, an early sign the state wouldn't hit the July 1 deadline to close Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake.

Then, in early June of this year, Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee declined to approve $46 million to build a juvenile corrections facility in Milwaukee County. Instead, they designated $4 million for planning and development of the site, but didn’t move to allow construction to begin.

To better understand the current statewide situation and Racine County’s place in it, Delagrave called for “a really broad and transparent conversation on what exactly is going to happen” with the state’s attempt to overhaul its approach to youth justice.

Delagrave still doesn't know whether other counties will follow through on their previous plans to build. If they don’t, he questioned whether Racine County officials would need to create a bigger locally run site to take more juvenile offenders.

“What are the solutions moving forward?” he asked. “I haven’t really seen or heard of that conversation.”

But Schraa, the Act 185 co-author, stressed the need for between four and six regional care centers around the state to foster a “closer-to-home” model of youth corrections.

Deviating from that, he said, would mean “we’re really not changing anything.”

“If you get them too big, they’re going to end up like Lincoln Hills,” he said.

Dane County on the sidelines, for now

Though Dane County originally sought to operate its own secure residential care center, it was one of the three counties — in addition to Brown and Milwaukee — where officials opted to pump the brakes on their involvement.

Dane County envisioned expanding its downtown Madison juvenile detention center. But due to broader concerns over cost and whether the state was committed to improving juvenile corrections, local leaders backed out last August.

Bauman, the juvenile court administrator, said the county remains “in a holding pattern” as officials watch for more action on the state level and forward momentum on the other parts of the replacement plan.

“I would like to think that if there’s more movement at the state level with the Type 1 facilities and coming to the table to have a discussion about operating facilities in terms of finances and partnership, we would certainly be interested in having a discussion about that, but I can’t say, ‘if this happens then yes, we’re in’ at this point,” he said.

Other county officials lamented the lack of a broader state framework to inform current and future juvenile justice efforts.

“It's really unfortunate that we're in a place now where we have to react, and things are happening in a piecemeal manner, and there's no overarching plan, there's no discussion of what's best practice, what's the best way to serve communities, where should these youth be served and how — none of that,” Milwaukee County’s Mertens said. “Everyone may have a different opinion on that; there's no guiding principles around it, at this point.”

The number of juveniles at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake, which combined have a capacity of nearly 550, has significantly dwindled in recent years. As of June 4, 48 males and six females were housed there, respectively, according to the state Department of Corrections.

As of June 1, just eight males and one female from Dane County were at the youth prisons, Bauman said, and one Dane County male was at MJTC.

The declining population makes it more expensive for counties to send youth there. Through the end of the fiscal year, June 30, counties are charged a rate of $615 a day, or $224,500 for a full year, for each youth housed in the facilities.

Milwaukee County officials last year also put off accepting grant funds from the state to build a secure residential care center and Mertens said it plans to no longer house any youth at state detention facilities by the end of the year.

Officials, Mertens said, are also looking to find “better alternatives individually for each youth” to transition them out of state-run sites.

The efforts come as the county works to improve its Milwaukee County Accountability Program, an alternative juvenile correction option, and create a continuum of care extending from that model to other community alternatives.

That’s a contrast from a few years ago, when officials looked to participate in the secured residential care center process.

“When we first started exploring this, we were talking about building 80 beds. We would have been widening the net at that point,” Mertens said. “I’m actually grateful that we’ve had the time to really explore other alternatives and really start to understand what we can do and maybe more importantly what we don’t need to do.”

Beyond July 1

With the deadline for closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake looming, and no state-run replacements ready for the juveniles housed there, eyes are on the courts. Goyke, the Milwaukee Democrat, is among those expecting lawsuits to be brought by youth incarcerated at facilities that are statutorily mandated to be closed after July 1.

The situation also raises questions about where serious juvenile offenders will be sent, and whether judges would be inclined to commit youth to prisons that are supposed to be closed.

Beard, the Department of Corrections spokesman, said the agency will continue to accept youth at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake “until a new facility is funded and built.”

“This administration is committed to closing Lincoln Hills School/Copper Lake School, but there needs to be an appropriate replacement facility built, staffed and ready to accept youth before the schools can be closed,” he said.

Schraa, the Oshkosh Republican, also remains committed to the plan, saying the state has to follow through “because it’s the right thing to do for our youth.”

“The only people getting hurt by this are the youth involved in this tug of war,” he said.

As for the replacement sites that are moving forward, Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, said it’s up to lawmakers to ensure juveniles within the system are taken care of. Her district includes the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center.

“We need to make sure that there is oversight on what it is that happens and how it is that it happens and when it happens, so that we don’t recreate a system … so that we’re actually solving problems; we’re not just moving it from here to there,” she said.

While Act 185, the 2018 law closing the youth prisons, was focused on brick-and-mortar replacements and investments, Goyke said it’s now up to the Legislature to look at “the structures that feed youth into” those facilities.

That includes rewriting and modernizing the state’s juvenile justice code, updating conditions and criteria for secure placements and alternative programming and more, a process Goyke said could be worked out by bringing judges, prosecutors, defenders, advocates and formerly incarcerated youth into the fold.

“It is my intention and commitment that that front end system change is our end destination on juvenile justice,” he said. “It doesn’t end when we build a new facility and close Lincoln Hills. That’s a really important, valid, needed milestone, but not the end.”