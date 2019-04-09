Trace levels of two toxic compounds were found in four more municipal wells, the Madison Water Utility said Tuesday.
The water utility tested for 10 of the thousands of synthetic PFAS compounds that exist, but in a statement focused on the only two PFAS varieties that are covered by a federal health advisory.
Tests conducted on a portion of the city's 23 wells last month also found other chemicals in the PFAS family, including some that are regulated in several other states.
Testing of a well on University Avenue on the West Side found at least the presence of nine of the 10 PFAS compounds the water utility tests were designed to detect.
The city last month announced it was shutting down a well on the East Side even though the water utility described the levels found there as low. Low levels had previously been found at one other well, a West Side well on Mineral Point Road.
"These are very, very low level detections — many are at levels too low to accurately quantify," spokeswoman Amy Barrilleaux said of the new test results, which bring to six the number of Madison municipal wells with PFAS.
Maria Powell, a Madison conservationist who helped bring to light the local presence of the chemicals, said the results demonstrate the need for a continued testing program.
"The results are troubling because they indicate these many of types of PFAS have made it hundreds of feet down into the ground where our wells draw water," said Powell, of the Midwest Environmental Justice Organization.
Depending on dosage, PFAS can affect growth, learning and behavior of infants and older children. Exposure may lower a woman's fertility. The chemicals also can block important natural hormones, increase cholesterol levels, weaken the immune system, and increase risk of cancer and other diseases of the liver, kidneys and pancreas.
Heavy groundwater contamination at the Truax Air National Guard base on the North Side is almost certainly a source of the contamination that prompted the shutdown of Well 15 on East Washington Avenue.
Barrilleaux said the sources of the newly-detected PFAS aren't known.
PFAS has been used to manufacture hundreds of products to make them resistant to water, heat or grease. The paper and metal plating industries are frequent users. PFAS has also been found seeping from landfills in other states.
Because the compounds don't easily break down into less harmful substances, they are believed to aggregate in wastewater treatment plants, which then discharge them into rivers or spread them on the ground.
The results released Tuesday covered 14 of the city's 23 municipal wells.
The city tested all of its wells in 2015 and found no PFAS. In 2017 it used more sensitive laboratory methods to retest five wells near the airfield or old landfills. That's when PFAS was found at Well 15 on East Washington and Well 16 on Mineral Point. Both had similar levels in tests released Tuesday.
The latest round of tests found nothing at Well 18, one of the others sampled in 2017.
Another round of the more sensitive testing will include Well 7, which is near the airport, and Well 29, which is near an old landfill.
The wells tested in 2017 were: Well 7 & Well 15 (near the airport), and Wells 18, 29, and 16 (near old landfills).
This article will be updated.