Town of Westport shooting range reopens to public, Dane County says

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the state Department of Natural Resources announced that they have begun offering public weekend hours for target shooting at the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center shooting range.

The range at 5184 Highway 19 had been closed to the public due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The range will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 15, officials said in a statement.

The fee is $10 per person, and children must be 12 or older, accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, and present proof of enrollment in or completion of the DNR Hunter Safety Program.

The COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing rules include wearing a mask, with no exceptions; staying 6 feet away from others; having every other shooting lane closed; and having disinfectant/hand sanitizer available upon entering the facility.

The length of time spent at the range will be at the discretion of staff based on the number of individuals waiting to shoot, the statement said.

For more information, call 608-849-2661.

