Town of Westport acquires commercial land for conservation

The town of Westport has bought a tract of commercially zoned land near the north shore of Lake Mendota to be preserved as public open space.

A mix of grassland, wetlands and oak woods, the 105-acre property lies to the north of Highway M between the town hall and soccer fields and the Six Mile Creek State Fishery Area.

The town was able to buy it with the help of the Groundswell Conservancy, which had long eyed the land for conservation because of its wetlands and proximity to the lake.

Once slated as the home of a Bagels Forever bakery, the land was zoned commercial, making it too expensive for most conservation budgets.

“We crossed it off the Lake Mendota plan because we thought it would be out of reach,” said Mike Foy, land protection specialist for the land trust.

But when it was recently put on the market, Groundswell secured a donation from nearby residents Steve and Marianne Schlecht that allowed the town to make a down-payment on the $6 million purchase. The town plans to fund the rest with a mix of public funds and up to $2 million in private donations.

Town administrator Dean Grosskopf called the deal “nothing short of a miracle.”

“For the 30 years I’ve been associated with the town, I’ve often looked out the window of the Board Room and thought how wonderful if we could protect that land,” he said.

The town has agreed to a conservation easement that ensures the land can never be developed. Once added to the town park system, it will provide additional space for organized recreation as well as wildlife conservation.

The town says the conservation area will reduce stormwater runoff, helping to improve water quality in Lake Mendota.

The acquisition also creates a nearly-intact corridor of protected land along the lakeshore between Governor Nelson State Park and Highway 113.

“It’s a nice big piece of land close to Lake Mendota,” Foy said. “They’re not making any more of those.”