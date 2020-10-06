'Totally irresponsible': Tammy Baldwin criticizes Ron Johnson's Supreme Court position

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin believes it would be "totally irresponsible" for a senator who had recently tested positive for COVID-19 to vote in person on the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, her office said Tuesday.

The comment came a day after Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, said in a radio interview that he would do whatever it takes to vote to confirm Barrett even if he had to vote in-person while he had COVID-19.

“If we have to go in and vote, I've already told leadership I’ll go in a moon suit,” Johnson said.

According to Baldwin’s office, it was also irresponsible for Johnson not to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines by attending a Republican fundraising dinner in Wisconsin on Friday while he was awaiting results from a COVID-19 test he took earlier in the day.

Johnson's spokesman declined to issue a response to the criticism.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Baldwin, D-Madison, tweeted Tuesday that she has tested negative for COVID-19. The tweet said she was tested because a number of senators have tested positive, most recently Johnson and two other Republicans.