Try 1 month for 99¢
East Washington Avenue
Buy Now

For the first time, Madison's property values exceed those of Milwaukee. The Gebhardt Building on the 800 block of East Washington Avenue is an example of some of the latest construction in Madison. 

 PHOTO BY MICHELLE STOCKER

Madison’s total property value exceeds that of Milwaukee for the first time in history, according to preliminary 2018 numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

According to this year’s preliminary equalized values, Madison’s property is valued at $28.7 billion compared to $28.3 billion in Milwaukee. 

“This is very encouraging news,” Mayor Paul Soglin said. “The city of Madison continues to show sustained growth and a healthy economy in all neighborhoods.”

Dane County’s property values are estimated at $65 billion compared to $64.1 billion in Milwaukee.

"Dane County is thriving because of our focus on quality of life issues, our proximity to an excellent University and colleges that produce a high-quality workforce, and because of our community's progressive values which create an environment in which people want to live, work and invest," Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. 

Equalized values represent an estimate of a taxation district’s total taxable value and are calculated annually. They aim to ensure fairness and equality in statewide property tax distribution, according to the DOR, which is important because property values are used in the distribution of state aid.

Since 1970, Madison’s population has grown by an estimated 48 percent while Milwaukee’s population has fallen 17 percent.

Values typically change before they are certified, scheduled for Aug. 15.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Abigail Becker joined The Capital Times in 2016, where she primarily covers city and county government. She previously worked for the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism and the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.