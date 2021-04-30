Top Wisconsin law enforcement leaders talk Chauvin verdict, policing

Barnes said the answer involves getting to know individual neighborhoods, and Barrett highlighted forming a department that reflects the community in all ways.

“Proximity breeds care and distance breeds fear,” Barrett said. “The more we’re not connected with our community, the more that fear is going to come up and that perception is going to be built."

Sanders said the conversation itself was unprecedented and unique.

“We often talk about police, what they’re doing or not doing, representation, but we have some Black men who are leading some major places in our state,” Sanders said. “Sometimes in Wisconsin we get a bad rap, but we also should applaud when we’re going in the right direction for having people of color, Black men leading organizations.”

Sayles commended his colleagues from across the state and urged community members to take note.

“You have some very well rounded, level headed guys that’s leading the charge and the change and reform in policing. We’re doing this because we want to,” Sayles said. “Sometime throughout our life, we may have suffered injustices and we want to make sure policing is in the right hands going forward.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.