Lawmakers in the Assembly and Senate received  more than $1.25 million in daily allowances, also known as per diems, in 2019 , a 6% decrease compared to payouts in 2017, the previous non-election year.

Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

Per diem amounts are in addition to the $52,999 annual salary lawmakers receive, along with other benefits, such as paid mileage and health insurance. Here's a look at the lawmakers who drew the most per diem payments last year.