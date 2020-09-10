Top state election official: Keep vote helpers out of Wisconsin nursing homes

COVID-19 infection rates are higher across the state than they were in April by hundreds of cases per day, outside visitors still aren't allowed at nursing homes, voting deputies likely wouldn't be allowed room visits and deputies that visit multiple facilities.

What's more, she wrote, advocates for the elderly and disabled don't want deputies in the facility. She pointed to comments that the Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition and the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources submitted warning that nursing home residents are perhaps the most vulnerable to COVID-19 and should be kept safe.

Clerks have been proceeding under the assumption that deputies won't be allowed in nursing homes, Wolfe added. If the commission gives deputies the green light to reenter facilities, clerks will have to scramble to schedule their visits with each facility in their jurisdiction, she said. And many clerks have said they're worried about finding anyone willing to do the job, she said.