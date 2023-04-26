The state Senate’s top Republican said his proposal to reduce Wisconsin’s progressive income tax to a 3.25% flat rate for all earners could be split into two separate measures in an effort to secure support from not only Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has pledged to veto a flat tax, but also his Republican colleagues in the Assembly.

Speaking with reporters after testifying on his tax cut plan before the Senate’s GOP-led revenue committee Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agree that a portion of the state’s historic budget surplus — estimated at more than $7 billion — should go toward tax cuts.

“It’s going to take compromise on both sides to get a budget, and what’s important to (Republicans) is reducing taxes on all Wisconsin taxpayers, not just credits for low- to middle-income taxpayers,” LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said.

Asked if that may require splitting Senate Bill 1, which is currently written as a four-year proposal, into two separate measures, LeMahieu said, “potentially.”

“I think for sure (Senate Republicans) could pass the first two years of my plan,” LeMahieu added.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and the GOP co-chairs of the state’s budget-writing committee already have signaled it’s unlikely the Legislature would approve a full flat tax measure this year.

“We have not necessarily said that the flat tax is the premier way that we’re going to adopt tax reform,” Vos told reporters Tuesday. “We haven’t ruled it out either. I think that it’s certainly a long-term goal that all of us agree with, but I want to have a package that will actually become law.”

Wisconsin’s current income tax code applies a rate of:

3.54% for individuals earning less than $13,810 per year or married filers earning less than about $18,400.

4.65% for individuals earning up to $27,630 and joint filers earning $36,840.

5.3% for individuals earning up to $304,000 and married filers earning up to about $405,000.

7.65% for individuals earning more than $304,000 or married filers earning more than about $405,500.

If only the first two years of LeMahieu’s proposal were to pass, it would bring Wisconsin’s income tax down to 3.4% for the state’s lowest bracket, the second bracket would shift to 3.95%, the third bracket would drop to 4.28% and the top bracket would reduce to 5.45%.

Who benefits?

While Republicans have said they want to flatten the state’s more than 110-year-old progressive income tax, which applies higher rates on income above a certain level, Evers wants to direct tax cuts to the state’s low- and middle-income residents.

Evers has criticized a flat tax as one that largely benefits the state’s wealthiest residents, while Republicans and some of the state’s largest business organizations say it would make Wisconsin more competitive with neighboring states, help foster economic growth and address long-standing labor force shortages.

In a statement, Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, said LeMahieu’s “dead-on-arrival flat tax scheme is a discredited, fringe proposal that would transfer massive public resources to the wealthiest among us, while starving Wisconsinites of critical public resources and exacerbating our workforce shortage.”

LeMahieu’s proposal would phase down Wisconsin’s four income tax brackets until the state reaches a 3.25% flat tax for all earners in 2026. The shift would reduce revenues by just shy of $5 billion over the first two years, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

Evers has called for a 10% tax cut for individuals earning $100,000 or less a year and married filers making $150,000 or less. The proposal would increase state tax revenues by more than $257 million over the next two years by limiting the amount companies could claim in manufacturing and agriculture tax credits and increasing some capital gains taxes. It also would increase state spending on refundable income tax credit payments by more than $300 million, according to the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum.

A recent Wisconsin Policy Forum report found LeMahieu’s proposal would give an average annual tax cut of more than $100,000 to Wisconsinites who earn more than $1 million. Under Evers’ proposal, those same earners would see an average annual tax increase of almost $40,000.

Competing plans

Last week, Reps. John Macco, R-Ledgeview, and Jerry O’Connor, R-Fond du Lac, unveiled yet another tax cut proposal. The GOP-authored plan would reduce the rates for the state’s four income tax brackets over the course of several years. Under the proposed new tax code, earners in the lowest bracket would pay no income taxes, while all other earners would pay a 4.5% income tax regardless of income.

The bill is estimated to reduce state income tax collections by more than $3.5 billion annually once fully phased in, according to a fiscal estimate from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

Macco told the Wisconsin State Journal last week he hopes the hybrid flat tax proposal finds a middle ground between tax cuts proposed by Evers and LeMahieu. Evers has not commented on the proposal, though Vos said it’s unlikely that bill will be the final proposal from Assembly Republicans.

Michigan and Illinois have flat individual income taxes of 4.25% and 4.95%, respectively. Minnesota’s top rate is 9.85% for individuals making more than $171,000 and married filers earning more than about $285,000, while Iowa’s top tax rate is 8.53% for individuals and married filers making more than $78,435. Iowa’s Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds last year signed into law a 3.9% flat tax, which will go into effect in 2026.

Wisconsin’s current budget, drafted by Republicans and signed by Evers in 2021, included more than $1 billion in income tax cuts.

Members of the Senate Universities and Revenue Committee also discussed Senate Bill 2, which would eliminate the state’s personal property tax, which businesses pay on furnishings and equipment. Both Evers and legislative Republicans have supported spending about $200 million in state funds to remove the tax but have so far failed to reach an agreement on the matter.