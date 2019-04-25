Two top Republicans on Thursday said they won't consider Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' budgetary plan to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana and legalize it for medical use.
"It will not be in the final budget passed," said Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, co-chair of the state's powerful Joint Finance Committee, which is tasked with crafting the state budget that Evers will need to sign.
The comments from Nygren and JFC co-chair Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, at a WisPolitics.com luncheon eradicate the chances the governor's sweeping cannabis proposal in the state budget will become law anytime soon.
"When you read what he actually has in his budget, it’s really off the wall scary," Darling said.
Evers’ plan would enable people to legally access the drug with a physician’s recommendation to treat any of a list of “debilitating medical conditions,” including cancer, post-traumatic stress disorder and chronic pain.
Other parts of the governor’s plan call for removing all penalties for the possession, manufacture or distribution of 25 grams or less of marijuana, and allowing people convicted of possessing small amounts of marijuana to have their records expunged.
The latest Marquette Law School Poll, released April 10, shows 59% of Wisconsinites believe marijuana use should be legal, while 83% say it should be legal for medical purposes with a doctor’s prescription.
Nygren said neither the medical nor decriminalization aspect of Evers' proposal will make it into the budget that the Republicans pass.
Nygren said Republicans plan to pass their version of the budget by the end of June.
The Marinette Republican, however, left the door open for a plan to legalize medical marijuana with a doctor's prescription after the budget process plays out.