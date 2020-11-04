Too early to call: Unofficial returns show Biden leading Trump in Wisconsin

In another tight presidential contest that harkens back to past nail-biters in this key battleground state, the race for Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes had yet to be called Wednesday morning after elections officials worked through the night to process a flood of absentee ballots.
Though the Associated Press has yet to declare a winner in the race as of 11:30 a.m., deeming it "too early to call," unofficial returns showed Joe Biden narrowly led President Donald Trump by less than 1 percentage point with only a couple hundred votes left unreported, according to the nonpartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission.
The totals seem to reverse the 2016 results here, when Trump by fewer than 23,000 votes — the first time a Republican presidential candidate was victorious in Wisconsin in more than three decades.
The former vice president didn't overtake Trump in Wisconsin until after the city of Milwaukee, which uses a central count system to process absentee ballots, reported its tally early Wednesday.
Nationally, Trump and Biden have each picked up their share of victories, though neither have yet hit the 270 electoral votes needed to win. As in Wisconsin, the outcome hasn't yet been called by AP, as results remain outstanding in a few other key battleground states.
In Wisconsin, like Pennsylvania (another potential tipping point state), officials couldn't begin processing absentee ballots until Election Day, making them two of four states in the country that weren't able to begin that work in advance, according to a New York Times roundup, contributing the wait for results here.
Heading into this week, local clerks and the Wisconsin Elections Commission anticipated given the state law and the more than 2 million absentee ballots cast in this election, statewide results wouldn't be known on Tuesday.
But by the early hours of Wednesday morning, unofficial returns showed Biden had built on 2016 Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton's support in the state's two Democratic strongholds, while Trump lost ground in the conservative "WOW" counties surrounding Milwaukee: Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington.
Support Local Journalism
Four years ago, Trump won Wisconsin by benefitting from a strong showing among rural white voters and low Democratic turnout in urban areas. This time, the president largely met or surpassed those in smaller communities across the northern and western parts of the state, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Wednesday.
In Dane, one of the few places where Clinton improved on former President Barack Obama's 2012 win, Biden lead by 53 percentage points, carrying the liberal stronghold by more than 180,000 votes compared to some 146,000 in 2016.
Meanwhile in Milwaukee, which completed its count just after 4 a.m., Biden's margin was 40 percentage points, and he netted nearly 30,000 more votes there than Clinton won in 2016. Biden's ability to win the state relies in part on a stronger performance in the county.
But a couple of hours later, all eyes were on Green Bay, another city that processes its absentee ballots at a central location rather than at the polls, delaying the posting of those results. Though Brown County went for Trump 53% to 46%, the figures, which weren't shared until around 6 a.m, padded Biden's slight statewide lead.
That margin was bolstered further after Biden secured 9,500 absentee ballot votes from Kenosha, giving him a lead of nearly 21,000 as of 6:30 a.m. Trump held a rally in Kenosha on Monday, one of his five visits to the state in the week leading up to the election.
Biden, meanwhile, had returned to the state Friday with a trip to Milwaukee, his third campaign stop here this year - a striking difference from four years prior, when Clinton didn't visit the state at all post-primary.
This time, Biden also played up his money advantage in Wisconsin, outspending Trump on the airwaves while his campaign continued going door-to-door and other traditional means of reaching voters during the COVID-19 crisis.
Wisconsin doesn't have automatic recounts, but under state law, a losing candidate can request one if the outcome is within 1 percentage point.
The law was changed after 2016, when then-Green Party candidate Jill Stein requested a recount in the state's presidential race.
While the margin is slim, three of the previous five presidential races in Wisconsin have been decided by fewer than 1 percentage point: 2000, 20004 and 2016.
Sign-up here for the Campaign Notes newsletter to get important Wisconsin politics updates in your inbox each Thursday, now through Election Day.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.