A spokeperson for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers says he doesn't plan to meet with Republican President Donald Trump during the president's visit to Green Bay Saturday.
For Evers, that's a shift from his predecessor, former Republican Gov. Scott Walker. Walker met with Democratic President Barack Obama at least three times when Obama visited Wisconsin.
Trump will be at the Resch Center in Green Bay Saturday evening for a "Make America Great Again" rally. A release announcing the event said Trump "looks forward to sharing the successes of his administration with the great people of Wisconsin."
This story will be updated.