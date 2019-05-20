Gov. Tony Evers declined Monday to say if he agrees with his spokeswoman's assertion that Republican legislative leaders won't hold budget negotiations with his top staffers because they're women.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald fired back by saying Evers' unwillingness to address the comments by his spokeswoman, Melissa Baldauff, bolsters their case for meeting with the governor directly, instead of through subordinates.
“If not even the governor’s spokesperson can be trusted to speak for the governor, how can he expect us to work with anyone from his staff?” Fitzgerald said in a statement.
At a press conference Monday, Evers was asked about comments Saturday by Baldauff. She was responding to criticisms by Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, who said Evers isn't reaching out to lawmakers.
Baldauff said Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos "are clearly uncomfortable or simply unwilling to work with a leadership team made up entirely of women."
Evers' chief of staff, Maggie Gau, is a woman, and Baldauff said the governor has asked GOP legislative leaders to engage with her, but they have declined to. Baldauff's statement noted GOP leaders frequently worked with former Gov. Scott Walker's chiefs of staff, who were men.
Monday's press conference was held by Democratic lawmakers, including Rep. David Crowley, D-Milwaukee, to publicize their push for automatic voter registration in Wisconsin.
Asked about Baldauff's comments, Evers said he only would answer questions about voting matters.
Asked if GOP lawmakers should take up the issue with Gau, Evers said "I believe they should be able to talk to Maggie Gau about voting rights, absolutely." The press conference then was halted by Evers' staff.
Vos has said he expects to hold budget negotiations directly with Evers instead of through his subordinates.
The sparring comes as GOP legislative leaders and Evers are failing to make progress toward agreement on the next state budget.
The budget-crafting Joint Finance Committee is scheduled to reach a critical juncture Thursday when they take up the state K-12 schools budget.
But GOP lawmakers say there is no agreement with each other, or with Evers, on what the schools budget will include.