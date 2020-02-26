Tony Evers vetoes $250 million Republican tax cut legislation

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a major $250 million Republican-led tax-cut package on Wednesday that would use surplus revenues to reduce the average taxpayer's income tax bill by $106.

Evers, who vetoed the legislation at a Wauwatosa elementary school, said the legislation does not go far enough to boost the state's investment in education or reduce property taxes.

The state Assembly and Senate passed the Republican-driven legislation in back-to-back sessions late last week.

"I will not accept a plan that continues to let local taxpayers foot bills the state should have to pay, and I will not accept a plan that doesn't invest in our kids and our schools for mental health education or special education," Evers said before vetoing the Republican tax bill.

For now, at least, the veto means neither schools nor property or income taxpayers will see any relief from the state's unanticipated $452 million in extra tax revenue.