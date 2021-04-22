Tony Evers vetoes GOP bills seeking control over federal stimulus funds, announces $420 million for businesses

Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday vetoed a package of 11 GOP-authored bills that would have directed the Democratic governor's use of $3.2 billion in federal stimulus money, while also announcing $420 million in grants to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Evers' veto means the governor maintains control over the use of federal funds passed earlier this year and marks the latest rift between the governor and Republicans in the Legislature over the use of stimulus dollars. It's also the third time that the governor has shut down Republican efforts to gain control over federal stimulus funds, which Evers has sole discretion over.

State Republicans had sought to use those funds to pay down state debt, provide assistance for small businesses and provide $1 billion in property tax relief, while Evers has pledged to spend $2.5 billion of those funds on economic relief for families, workers and small-business owners, which includes $50 million for the tourism industry and $600 million to support businesses affected by the pandemic — which includes the $420 million in grants announced Thursday.