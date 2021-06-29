Tony Evers vetoes GOP bill seeking to end federal unemployment benefits in Wisconsin

Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, said he was "deeply disappointed and concerned" with Evers' veto.

"We need an unemployment safety net," Marklein said in a statement. "We do not need our unemployment program to be a brick wall for employers."

Congress implemented a $600 boost to unemployment benefits shortly after the pandemic began. That amount was later reduced to $300 in weekly unemployment benefits, in addition to the state’s maximum weekly benefit of $370.

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, in a statement referred to Evers' veto as "foolish," adding that lawmakers need to be doing more to get individuals back to work to help businesses fill vacant positions.

"By now, we all know of at least one business that is actively seeking employees, has been forced to reduce its hours, or even had to close their doors because of the worker shortage," Steineke said. "That’s why it is absolutely mind-boggling to learn our governor thinks we should still be paying folks an extra $300 per month to sit home on their couch."