Tony Evers vetoes GOP-authored COVID-19 legislation

DWD’s website states that the department will continue to waive the state’s requirement that unemployment recipients search for other employment while receiving benefits and has submitted to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau certification of a new emergency rule to address the issue. The website does not directly address the one-week waiting period.

“Despite what they said on the floor today ... the Republicans own the one week waiting period,” Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley, D-Mason, tweeted Friday. “It’s their policy.”

‘Far too long’

Evers also called on Republicans to immediately send him an earlier version of the bill that he already said he would sign.

“It’s taken far too long for the Legislature to take further action on this pandemic. Wisconsinites don’t care about political points or who gets the credit,” he said. “Enough politics — just get it done.”

While the Senate last month had removed from the legislation a handful of items authored by Assembly Republicans to create a version Evers said he supported, the Assembly reintroduced several of those measures, which the Senate later signed off on.