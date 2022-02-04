Tony Evers vetoes critical race theory ban bill, signs bill making vaccine tampering a felony

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a bill Friday that would have prohibited teaching concepts related to “critical race theory,” which was introduced amid a nationwide push by conservatives to police how teachers talk about race in the classroom.

Evers also vetoed a bill that would allow minors to work late as well as a bill that would have created additional penalties for people caught producing marijuana products using butane extraction.

He signed over a dozen bills into law Friday, including one that makes vaccine tampering a felony and a couple of bills empowering people with disabilities.

Critical race theory

In vetoing the critical race theory bill, Evers said he is objecting to creating new censorship rules that would prohibit educators from teaching "honest, complete facts about important historical topics."

"Our kids deserve to learn in at atmosphere conducive to learning without being subjected to state legislative encroachment that is neither needed nor warranted," said Evers, a life-long educator.

The bill passed the Senate 20-13 last week, with Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, joining all Democratic lawmakers in opposition to the bill. Marklein said local school boards should retain control over the matter. The measure passed the Assembly on a 60-38 party-line vote last fall.

Opponents criticized the bill as an attempt to strip local control from school districts and say it misinterprets the concept of critical race theory, which focuses on social and racial inequality in U.S. law and institutions.

Minor employment bill

Evers vetoed a bill Friday that would have expanded the times minors under 16 could work, saying he objected to creating two separate systems of work requirements for employers.

Evers said Wisconsin should capitalize on its record-low unemployment rate to address workforce challenges "that have long plagued our state," but he made clear that this bill was not a solution he favors, saying it would increase complexity for employers and potentially result in unintended consequences.

Vaccine tampering

Intentional destruction of a vaccine or drug will become a felony punishable by a three-and-a-half year maximum prison sentence and $10,000 fine under a bill Evers signed into law Friday.

The bill was introduced last March, a few months after a Wisconsin pharmacist tried to destroy more than 500 COVID-19 vaccine doses. That man was later sentenced to three years in prison.

Marijuana extraction

Evers refused to sign into law a bill that would have increased penalties for people creating butane hash oil or other marijuana products using butane extraction.

Evers said he was opposed to creating additional penalties related to marijuana use, which he tried to legalize in his budget proposal only for it to be removed by Republicans.

Last week, Republicans unveiled a bill that would legalize medical marijuana for people with serious medical conditions.

With Mississippi's governor signing a medical marijuana bill into law this week, Wisconsin is among only 13 states without medical marijuana; recreational marijuana is legal in 18 states.

A 2019 Marquette Law School Poll found 83% of Wisconsinites said medical marijuana should be legal, while 59% supported full legalization.

People with disabilities

Adult Protective Services must investigate abuse reports of adults with disabilities under a bill Evers signed into law Friday.

Up until Evers' signing of the bill, mandatory investigations were only required for the abuse of adults aged 60 and older but optional for adults with disabilities.

“Adults with disabilities are seven times more likely to be the victims of abuse, neglect, or exploitation,” bill author Sen. Andre Jacque, R-De Pere, said in a statement. “This simple change will increase protections for adults with disabilities ages 18-59 with reported abuse.”

He signed into law another bill Friday requiring the Department of Financial Institutions to study and report on establishing an Achieving a Better Life Experience program, which most states use to provide tax-exempt savings accounts to people with disabilities.

