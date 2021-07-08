Tony Evers vetoes bills eliminating personal property tax, creating legislative human resources office

Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday signed into law a bill allowing people to perform natural hair braiding without needing to obtain a barbering or cosmetology license, while also vetoing measures to eliminate the state's personal property tax and create a new legislative human resources office.

Evers earlier in the day signed the GOP-authored 2021-23 biennial budget, which includes setting aside more than $200 million to backfill local governments for the elimination of the personal property tax, which businesses pay on furnishings and equipment. However, the governor ultimately vetoed the bipartisan bill to officially do away with the more than 170-year-old tax.

In a veto message, Evers said he objected to the "unusual and haphazard process by which the Legislature pursued the repeal of the personal property tax which has created potential unintended consequences for railroad and utility taxes as well as the manufacturing and agriculture credit."

Evers said the proposed bill could potentially extend to the state's ad valorem utility taxes, which are based on property values of utility property.

"Should this treatment be applied to the courts in order to adhere to the Wisconsin constitution's uniformity clause, the state could easily lose tens of millions in general fund tax revenue, if not more," Evers wrote.