Tony Evers vetoes bill to give GOP oversight over federal COVID-19 funds, announces $2.5 billion for state economy

Evers has already vetoed a similar measure Republicans sent to hid desk in February to give the Legislature’s budget committee veto power over use of federal COVID-19 funds. With the influx of new stimulus dollars, Republicans brought back the proposal, which would have allowed the Republican-controlled legislative budget committee two weeks to review and possibly object to the governor’s use of COVID-19 federal funds.

Speaking on the Assembly floor last week regarding the Republican-authored legislation, Vos said if Evers were to veto the proposal, the GOP “will have no choice but to go to court.”

Republican lawmakers have said the bill would allow a more diverse group of people to make decisions about how COVID-19 stimulus money is spent and gives the Legislature a rightful place at the table. Under current law, Evers has broad discretion over the use of such funds.

Democrats, however, have described the bill as another “power grab” by the GOP that would slow down the process of distributing the funds as quickly as possible and would even allow Republicans to indefinitely delay distribution of funds if they chose.