Tony Evers vetoes bill that would have penalized cities, counties that defund police departments

The bill was drafted by conservatives to prevent communities from reducing the size of police departments, a proposal considered by some to direct more funding to other social services that may not require a law enforcement intervention.

Republican supporters say the bill would keep cities from indiscriminately cutting police and would keep communities safe, while Democratic lawmakers have blasted the proposal as an attempt by the state to interfere with local decision-making.

"There’s no other way to spin this," bill co-author Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said in a statement. "At a time when crime is running rampant in our state, Governor Evers wants to defund the police. Otherwise, he would have signed the bill."

The use-of-force bill signed Friday creates a statewide policy allowing officers to use force based on a situation's circumstances, whether a suspect is threatening officers or others and whether the suspect is resisting or fleeing. Police would be able to use deadly force only as a last resort. The measure goes into effect on Jan. 1.