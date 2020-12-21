Tony Evers urges Wisconsin Republican leaders to act on COVID 'compromise bill'

"To be clear, this list is not perfect. I would certainly hope for more support to our state’s continued response to the pandemic, and it is unfortunate there seemed to be no appetite from your caucuses on other items such as ensuring those impacted by COVID-19 aren't evicted from their homes, requiring insurers to cover all telehealth services, easing work search requirements for those who have lost their jobs and can’t find new work, and making it easier for healthcare workers exposed to COVID-19 to claim workers compensation," Evers wrote in his letter.

Aides to Vos, R-Rochester, and LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, didn't immediately return requests for comment.

Among the provisions in the compromise bill is Vos' and Assembly Republicans' plan to allow the Joint Finance Committee to transfer up to $100 million from sum sufficient appropriations toward expenditures related to the public health emergency.